American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Basketball Performances: Jan. 2-7

A look at five American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Basketball Performances of the Week for Jan. 2-7.

Jacqulynn “JJ” Nakai, Flagstaff Coconino, G, 5-7, Sr.

In wins over Cottonwood Mingus, Peoria and Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep, she averaged 24.3 points, 7.3 assists and six rebounds and committed a total of three turnovers.

Shauna Bribiescas, Mesa Dobson, F, 5-11, Sr.

She scored 28 of her team’s 39 points against Chandler, and had 13 rebounds and five steals. Against her former school, Mesa Mountain View, she had 25 points, 20 in the first half, playing just three quarters. She also had 11 rebounds and six steals.

Lacee Jenkins, Gilbert Williams Field, G, 5-8, Jr.

In a 71-43 win over Casa Grande Vista Grande, she had 29 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists and 10 steals — a rare quadruple double.

Myka Taliman, Page, G, 5-11, So.

In a 73-52 3A win over Holbrook, she had 25 points, doubling her previous season high.

Amaya West, Mesa Red Mountain, F, 5-10, Jr.

During a 2-1 week, she had 51 points, 20 rebounds and 11 steals. She had 24 points, 10 rebounds and six steals in a 59-30 rout of Mesa Mountain View.

