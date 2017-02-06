American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Basketball Performances: Jan. 30-Feb. 4

Top five high school girls basketball performers for the week of Jan. 30-Feb. 4:

No. 1 Olivia Vernon, Gilbert Perry, G, 5-6, Sr.

In a 73-60 6A win over Phoenix Desert Vista, she had a school-record 53 points. She was given her 1,000-point (career) ball prior to her record performance.

No. 2 Jazmine Stokes, El Mirage Dysart, F, 5-9, Jr.

She had 13 points and 16 rebounds in a 36-27 4A win over Scottsdale Coronado that allowed the Demons to clinch their region championship and an automatic spot in the state tournament.

No. 3 Diamond Fuller, Mesa, F, 5-10, Sr.

On Senior Night, Fuller had 41 points in just three quarters against Phoenix Central. It was the second time this season she had 41 points in a game without playing in the final quarter. She did it against Mesa Westwood, as well.

No. 4 Megan Timmer, Chandler Valley Christian, F, 6-0, Sr.

Top-ranked (3A) Valley Christian went 4-0 last week with Timmer scoring 24 and 27 points in two of them, giving her 1,501 career points.

No. 5 Taylor Leonard, Peoria Centennial, G, 5-7, Jr.

In a 62-51 win over Peoria Liberty, she had 24 points and 18 rebounds.

