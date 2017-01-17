American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Basketball Performances: Jan. 9-14

A look at five top high school girls basketball performers from Jan. 9-14:

No. 1 Sarah Barcello, Chandler Seton Catholic, G, 5-11, Jr.

She is on her way, it seems, to another Player of the Year season. She had a career-high 34 points and 10 rebounds against Casa Grande, 32 points and 10 rebounds against Tempe Marcos de Niza, and 22 points and seven rebounds against Gilbert Higley last week — all wins.

No. 2 Shaylee Gonzales, Gilbert Mesquite, G, 5-9, Jr.

In a 70-50 win over a top 6A team, Phoenix Xavier Prep, she had 18 points on 7 of 14 shooting, to go with 12 assists and eight steals. In a 102-11 win over Casa Grande Vista Grande, she had a triple-double with 21 points, 10 assists and 12 steals. She began the week with 17 points and seven assists in a 70-41 rout of previously unbeaten Phoenix Sierra Linda.

No. 3 Bethany Wolph, Chandler Valley Christian, G, 5-5, Sr.

She had six 3-pointers in an 85-29 rout of Yuma Catholic, finishing with 30 points on 11 of 20 shooting. She had 24 points in win over North Pointe Prep and 15 in a win against Holbrook. She made 15 of her 50 3-pointers on the year during the week.

No. 4 Kylie Hearn, Scottsdale Christian, G, 5-6, So.

She made 11 of her 50 3-pointers in three wins, starting off with six 3s and 26 points in a 62-18 rout of Arizona Charter Academy. She ended the week with four 3-pointers and 22 points in a 61-24 win over Scottsdale Prep.

No. 5 Jenise Strover, Phoenix Mountain Pointe, F, 6-1, Sr.

In three wins last week over Mesa Desert Ridge, Laveen Cesar Chavez and Tempe Corona del Sol, she had a total of 53 points and 23 rebounds. She had 26 points against Cesar Chavez.

