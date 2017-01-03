American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Basketball Performances of the holiday break

A look at five American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Basketball Performances of the Week:

No. 1 Sarah Barcello, Chandler Seton Catholic, G, 5-11, Jr.

With her accurate shooting, calm demeanor and pinpoint passing, she was chosen to the all-tournament team in the Nike Tournament of Champions’ Joe Smith Division, the top bracket, in arguably the biggest girls holiday basketball tournament in the country.

No. 2 Shayla Gonzales, Gilbert Mesquite, PG, 5-9, Jr.

She was named MVP of the John Anderson Division of the Nike TOC, leading her team to the title. She had 20 points and five rebounds in the championship game, a 60-50 win over St. Louis Incarnate World Academy.

No. 3 Alexis Sports, Scottsdale Christian, G, 5-8, Sr.

Sports had 31 points in a 65-61 overtime win over Santee (Calif.) Santana in the semifinals of the So Cal Holiday Prep Classic in San Diego, before scoring 14 points in a 62-26 rout El Cajon (Calif.) Foothills Christian for the championship. Sports made five 3-pointers in the semifinal.

No. 4 Kayla Furman, Florence, G, 5-9, Sr.

She had 26 points and 29 rebounds in a 63-55 victory over Kearny Ray for the Chandler Prep tournament gold bracket championship. She made 11 of 21 shots and has 12 offensive rebounds. She also had 19 rebounds against both Gilbert Higley and Phoenix Valley Lutheran. She is averaging 18.3 rebounds.

No. 5 Janae Gonzales, Phoenix Sierra Linda, G, Jr.

She led Sierra Linda to the Mesa Red Mountain tournament title, scoring 19 points on seven of 18 shooting in a 43-43 win over Phoenix Xavier in the final. She made 11 3-pointers and had 12 steals in four tournament games to keep Sierra Linda unbeaten.

