It’s spring, and that means baseball season. Here is this year’s American Family Insurance All-USA Indy Area baseball preseason Super Team.

The team was selected after consultation with area coaches.

FIRST TEAM

P — Nick Eaton, Cathedral, Sr.

Eaton, an Indiana commit, was the 2016 City Player of the Year and led the Irish to their fifth consecutive city title last season. He went 8-0 with a 0.78 ERA in nine starts, including four complete-game shutouts. He held opponents to a .176 batting average, struck out 49 batters and walked 12 in 54 innings pitched.

P — Owen Callaghan, Hamilton Southeastern, Sr.

Callaghan, a senior who is committed to play at IU-Kokomo next season, was 5-1 with a 1.29 ERA over 38 innings last season. He allowed seven earned runs while striking out 27.

P — Tommy Sommer, Carmel, Sr.

Sommer, an Indiana commit, was 7-2 with a 1.72 ERA for the Greyhounds last season. He struck out 74 while walking just 17 in 54.2 innings pitched as Carmel won its first sectional title since 2000.

IF – Rhett Wintner, Carmel, Sr.

Wintner batted .461 with three home runs and a team-high 33 RBIs last season. A Ball State commit, he led the Greyhounds with 41 hits, 11 doubles and five triples. He was named second-team All-State for Class 4A.

IF – Jared Poland, Cathedral, Jr.

A Louisville commit, Poland is regarded as one of the top prospects in the state by area coaches. His statistics for the 2016 season were not available.

IF – Jack Van Remortel, Carmel, Jr.

Van Remortel, a Michigan commit, batted .326, had a .409 on-base percentage. He drove in 21 and scored 22 runs for the Greyhounds last season. Eleven of his 28 hits were for extra bases, including nine doubles and two home runs.

IF – Bryce Masterson, Noblesville, Sr.

Masterson batted .329 with 19 RBIs and 15 runs scored for the Millers last season. A Dayton commit, he drew 30 walks, bringing his on-base percentage to .533, while striking out just 16 times. More than half of his hits were for extra bases, including nine doubles, two triples and two home runs.

C — Jett McGowan, Brebeuf Jesuit, Sr.

McGowan led the Braves to their first sectional title since 2013. He hit .414, drove in 24 runs and scored 20 times. He notched 12 extra-base hits, including three home runs. He got on base at a .500 clip and slugged .700.

OF — Drey Jameson, Greenfield-Central, Sr.

Jameson hit .395 with a .484 on-base percentage for the Cougars last season. The senior drove in 18 runs and scored 27. He hit nine home runs and slugged .827. He is committed to play at Ball State next season.

OF — Keegan Watson, New Palestine, Sr.

Watson was named first-team All-State for Class 3A last season. The Nebraska commit hit .402 with a .536 on-base percentage and hit nine home runs, drove in 29 runs and scored 29 times.

OF — Nick Schnell, Roncalli, Jr.

A Louisville commit, Schnell led the Rebels to its first state title last season, hitting .435 with four home runs and 31 runs scored. Schnell had 22 RBIs, nine doubles and six triples.

SECOND TEAM

P — Chayce McDermott, Pendleton Heights, Sr.

McDermott, a Ball State commit, was 7-0 with a 3.09 ERA last season. He struck out 60 in 45.1 innings pitched and held batters to a .201 average. He helped the Arabians to their second consecutive regional title.

P — Luke Duermit, Fishers, Sr.

Duermit, an Ohio State commit, had a 2.78 ERA in 22.2 innings pitched last season. He struck out 27 while walking just six.

P — Max Habegger, Carmel, Sr.

Habegger was 4-1 with a 2.21 ERA during his junior season. He allowed 10 earned runs and 22 hits in 31.2 innings pitched, holding opponents to a .186 average. He struck out 25 batters. He is committed to Lipscomb University.

IF — Justin Hensley, Brebeuf Jesuit, Sr.

Hensley batted .371 and drove in 32 runs during his junior season. He also scored 21 times. He had 11 doubles to bring his slugging percentage to .494 and had a .448 on-base percentage.

IF — Walker Paris, Mt. Vernon, Sr.

Paris batted .488 for the Marauders during his junior season, sixth-best among Indiana infielders. He had 41 hits in 84 at-bats, drove in 24 runs and scored 27 times. He had nine doubles, a triple and a home run.

IF — Colton Brown, Triton Central, So.

Brown batted .417 during his freshman season with a .556 on-base percentage for the Tigers. He had 25 hits, 22 RBIs and 19 runs scored. He was also 3-2 with a 2.21 ERA in nine appearances on the mound, striking out 31 and holding opponents to a .231 average.

IF — Blake Malatestinic, Cardinal Ritter, Sr.

Malatestinic was one of just two juniors to be named to the All-City team last season. He hit .323 with 14 RBIs and 13 runs scored. He had a .450 on-base percentage and was 4-1 with a 3.29 ERA in eight appearances on the mound. The Eastern Illinois commit helped the Raiders to a fourth consecutive sectional title.

C — Carter Cooper, Tri-West, Jr.

Cooper hit .375 with a .571 on-base percentage during his sophomore season. He drove in three runs and scored 20 times. He was 9-for-9 in stolen base attempts.

OF — Grant Fremion, Guerin Catholic, Sr.

Fremion batted .383 last season for the Golden Eagles with a team-high 36 hits, 13 of which went for extra bases. A Saint Louis commit, he had 20 RBIs and scored a team-high 32 runs.

OF — Bo Richey, Brebeuf Jesuit, Sr.

Richey, a Lander University (S,C.) commit, hit .271 with 19 RBIs and 21 runs scored for the Braves last season. He walked 24 times to bring his on-base percentage to .452.

OF — Blake Collier, Cascade, Sr.

Collier led the team with a .434 average and 33 hits last season. He drove in eight runs and scored 13 times for the Cadets. He had a .456 on-base percentage.