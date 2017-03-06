Youth dominates this year’s American Family Insurance ALL-USA Indy Area Girls Basketball Super Team. More than half of this year’s members are underclassmen, which means the future isbright.



FIRST TEAM





Madison Wise, Greenfield-Central (Sr.): The Cougars star finished her high school career with a flourish, averaging 23.5 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists. She scored 30 or more points six times, including a career-high 42 points (13-of-26 shooting) in a November win over Whiteland. She finished the season with 18 double-doubles. Wise finished her career with 2,109 points, 25th-most in state history. She will play collegiately at Iowa State next season.

Rachel McLimore, Zionsville (Sr.): McLimore transferred from Covenant Christian after her junior season and took the Eagles to new heights, as the team won 25 games — the most in program history. Zionsville also won its second straight sectional title. She led the team in scoring (20.7 points) and assists (3.8 per game). McLimore was a McDonald’s All American nominee and scored 20 or more points in 20 of the team’s 27 games. She will play at DePaul next season. The five-star recruit is rated No. 45 in her class nationally by ESPN.

Kayana Traylor, Martinsville (Jr.): The Purdue commit led the Artesians in scoring (23.4 points) and assists (4.5 per game). She was second on the team in assists and led the team in blocks. Traylor led the team to its first sectional title since 2008. In the team’s sectional semifinal game against Whiteland, she scored 27 points. In the team’s sectional-clinching win, she scored 22.

Amy Dilk, Carmel (Jr.): Despite missing several games in the middle of the season due to injury, Dilk averaged 14.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 3.2 steals per game. She led the team in scoring, assists and steals and was second in rebounds. The junior finished with three double-doubles and was the team’s leading scorer in its two most notable wins of the season — a win over then-undefeated and top-ranked Homestead and a win in the sectional championship over Hamilton Southeastern.

Rikki Harris, North Central (So.): Harris led the Panthers in scoring (17.4 points a game), rebounds (6.5), assists (3.5) and steals (3.1). In the team’s Marion County tournament championship win over Lawrence North, the first in the program’s history, she scored 32 points on 13-of-15 shooting. In the team’s overtime loss to Pike in the regional title game, she scored 24 points. She is ranked the 19th-best prospect in the 2019 class nationally by ESPN.



SECOND TEAM





Destiny Perkins, Lawrence North (Sr.): Perkins averaged 17.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Wildcats, who boasted wins over back-to-back state finalist Columbus North and Carmel. She will play collegiately at Akron next season.

Riley Blackwell, Plainfield (Sr.): The Quakers sharpshooter missed the last part of the regular season due to injury, but proved lethal when healthy. She led the team in scoring (15.1 points) and rebounding (6.2 per game). She finished in double-figure scoring in all but one of her games. She will play at Northern Illinois next season.

Angel Baker, Pike (Jr.): Baker led Pike to its first-ever state finals appearance, leading the team in scoring (19.4 points), assists (4.0 per game) and steals (3.2 per game). She finished with 20 or more points 20 times, including a career-high 37 points over Heritage Christian in January. She led the team in scoring in each of its sectional contests.

Katlyn Gilbert, Heritage Christian (Jr.): The Notre Dame commit is ranked 18th in the 2018 class by ESPN. She averaged 16.8 points and 7.5 rebounds per game for the Eagles, who won their fifth consecutive regional title.

Ajanae’ Thomas, North Central (Sr.): North Central’s emotional leader, Thomas averaged 14.4 points a game, 4.5 rebounds and a team-high 2.3 blocks. She led the team to its first sectional title since 2012 with 17 points in a title-clinching win over Cathedral. Thomas will attend Indiana State next year.



THIRD TEAM





Reilly Olmstead, Brownsburg (Sr.): The senior led the Bulldogs in scoring (14 points) and assists (1.3 per game). She led Brownsburg to its first sectional title since 2013, scoring a team-high 30 points in the sectional-clinching overtime win against Mooresville. She had 20 or more points five times. She will play at Lewis University next season.

Bre Lloyd, Hamilton Southeastern (Sr.): Lloyd averaged 14.4 points a game and led the Royals in assists (3.6) and steals (2.4). A repeat Super Team third team selection, she led HSE to 19 wins — its most since 2013. Lloyd will play at Wright State University next season.

Michaela White, Pike (Jr.): An Indiana Junior All-Star, White averaged 11.3 points and a team-high 9.0 rebounds per game for the Red Devils. She scored a team-high 17 points in the team’s semistate win over Columbus North. She finished with 13 double-doubles.

Cassidy Hardin, Center Grove (Jr.): The Purdue commit led the team with 14.0 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. She also led the team in steals and blocks. She scored 20 or more points five times and was named an Indiana Junior All-Star earlier this month.

Sydney Parrish, Hamilton Southeastern (Fr.): Parrish led the Royals in scoring (16.2 points per game) and rebounding (5.7) and scored a season-high 33 points in the team’s win over Plainfield in December.

HONORABLE MENTION



Arlington: Alec Fitts (Sr.); Beech Grove: Cameron Cardenas (Jr.), Katie Giller, (Jr.); Ben Davis: Nia Clark (Jr.), Diamond Williams (Sr.); Cardinal Ritter: Abby Downard (Sr.); Carmel: Blake Smith (Jr.), Tomi Taiwo (Jr.); Cascade: Makayla Collier (Sr.), Bayleigh Walker (Sr.); Cathedral: Keya Patton (Jr.); Center Grove: Allison Utterback (Sr.); Covenant Christian: Mikayla Cleary (Jr.), Jacki Halderman (Jr.); Crispus Attucks: Mikia Keith (Jr.); Franklin Central: Keyla Hines (Sr.); Greenfield-Central: Katie Helgason (Sr.); Heritage Christian: DeShawna Harper (Sr.); Lapel: Breanna Boles (Jr.); Lawrence North: Trinity Brady (So.); Lebanon: Brooke Montgomery (Sr.); Manual: Trinitee Johnson (Sr.); Mooresville: Amanda Worland (Sr.); New Palestine: Raegan McMurry (Sr.); North Central: Taylor Ramey (Jr.); Ajah Stallings (Jr.); Noblesville: Emily Kiser (Jr.); Perry Meridian: Sadie Hill (Jr.); Plainfield: Kayla Casteel (Sr.), Samantha Olinger (Jr.); Roncalli: Paige Saylor (Sr.); Shelbyville: Alexis Tackett (Sr.); Sheridan: Brittany Welch (Sr.); Southport: Emma DeHart (Sr.); Jaelencia Williams (Sr.); Tindley: Kendall Fisher (Jr.); Triton Central: Samantha Felling (Sr.), Courtney Raymer (Sr.); Whiteland: Mackenzie Blazek (Jr.), Sidney Crowe (Sr.); Zionsville: Maddie Nolan (So.).