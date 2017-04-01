American Family Insurance All-USA Iowa boys basketball team

There’s no shortage of basketball firepower on the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Iowa boys teams.

Big-time scorers Joe Wieskamp (Muscatine) and Joe Smoldt (Gladbrook-Reinbeck) highlight the ALL-USA Iowa teams, which also feature several Division I recruits in Iowa City West’s Connor McCaffery (Iowa) and Waverly-Shell Rock’s Austin Phyfe (Northern Iowa).

Wieskamp, an Iowa recruit who is considered one of the top 50 players in the 2018 class, nationally, led the state in scoring average, at 30.4 points. Smoldt’s numbers this year were just as impressive — 29.8 points per game on 51.6 percent shooting. He hit on 49.1 percent of his 3-pointers.

McCaffery and Iowa City West teammate Devontae Lane both landed on the Class 4A first team. Both seniors finished among Class 4A’s top 10 in assists — Lane dished out 103 while McCaffery dished out another 96. They helped facilitate the second-best offense in 4A.

The 6-foot-10 Phyfe scored 19.1 points per game on 66.8 percent shooting. Phyfe also grabbed 337 rebounds, the most in the state, while also recording 68 assists and 40 blocks.

Class 4A First Team



Tyreke Locure, soph., Des Moines North

Connor McCaffery, sr., Iowa City West

Devontae Lane, sr., Iowa City West

Joe Wieskamp, jr., Muscatine

Van Rees, jr., Sioux City East

Class 3A First Team



Garrett Franken, sr., Atlantic

Matthew Mims, jr., Cedar Rapids Xavier

Brady Sartorius, jr., Mount Pleasant

Chris Kroll, sr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Austin Phyfe, sr., Waverly-Shell Rock

Class 2A First Team



Dylan Hundley, sr., Camanche

Matt Dentlinger, sr., Kuemper Catholic

Levi Jungling, sr., Pella Christian

Collin Hill, sr., South Hamilton

Ben Gesink, sr., Western Christian

Class 1A First Team



Joe Smoldt, sr., Gladbrook-Reinbeck

Grant DeMeulenaere, jr., Grand View Christian

Brady Gavin, jr., Martensdale-St. Marys

Jake Hilmer, soph., North Linn

Christian Kyles, sr., Siouxland Christian

Honorable Mention:



A.J. Green, jr., Cedar Falls

Doug Wilson, sr., Des Moines Hoover

Sam Ingoli, jr., Dowling Catholic

Garrett Sturtz, jr., Newton

Quinton Curry, sr., W.D.M. Valley

Elijah Hazekamp, jr., Bishop Heelan (Sioux City)

Lim Chuol, sr., Chariton

Cade McKnight, sr., Grinnell

Ryan Van Wyk, sr., Pella

Owen Coburn, soph., Spirit Lake

Carter Boothe, jr., Central Decatur

Ben Juhl, sr., Des Moines Christian

Ethan Wyant, sr., Jesup

Cooper Kabela, sr., West Branch

Jesse Jansma, sr., Western Christian

Niko Gosnell, sr., Lone Tree

Kenny Boles, sr., Murray

Mason Porter, soph., New London

Nicholas Ruden, jr., St. Mary’s (Remsen)

Seth Weiland, sr., West Hancock (Britt)

