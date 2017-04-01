American Family Insurance All-USA Iowa boys basketball team

There’s no shortage of basketball firepower on the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Iowa boys teams.
Big-time scorers Joe Wieskamp (Muscatine) and Joe Smoldt (Gladbrook-Reinbeck) highlight the ALL-USA Iowa teams, which also feature several Division I recruits in Iowa City West’s Connor McCaffery (Iowa) and Waverly-Shell Rock’s Austin Phyfe (Northern Iowa).
Wieskamp, an Iowa recruit who is considered one of the top 50 players in the 2018 class, nationally, led the state in scoring average, at 30.4 points. Smoldt’s numbers this year were just as impressive — 29.8 points per game on 51.6 percent shooting. He hit on 49.1 percent of his 3-pointers.
McCaffery and Iowa City West teammate Devontae Lane both landed on the Class 4A first team. Both seniors finished among Class 4A’s top 10 in assists — Lane dished out 103 while McCaffery dished out another 96. They helped facilitate the second-best offense in 4A.
The 6-foot-10 Phyfe scored 19.1 points per game on 66.8 percent shooting. Phyfe also grabbed 337 rebounds, the most in the state, while also recording 68 assists and 40 blocks.
Class 4A First Team
Tyreke Locure, soph., Des Moines North
Connor McCaffery, sr., Iowa City West
Devontae Lane, sr., Iowa City West
Joe Wieskamp, jr., Muscatine
Van Rees, jr., Sioux City East
Class 3A First Team
Garrett Franken, sr., Atlantic
Matthew Mims, jr., Cedar Rapids Xavier
Brady Sartorius, jr., Mount Pleasant
Chris Kroll, sr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Austin Phyfe, sr., Waverly-Shell Rock
Class 2A First Team
Dylan Hundley, sr., Camanche
Matt Dentlinger, sr., Kuemper Catholic
Levi Jungling, sr., Pella Christian
Collin Hill, sr., South Hamilton
Ben Gesink, sr., Western Christian
Class 1A First Team
Joe Smoldt, sr., Gladbrook-Reinbeck
Grant DeMeulenaere, jr., Grand View Christian
Brady Gavin, jr., Martensdale-St. Marys
Jake Hilmer, soph., North Linn
Christian Kyles, sr., Siouxland Christian
Honorable Mention:
A.J. Green, jr., Cedar Falls
Doug Wilson, sr., Des Moines Hoover
Sam Ingoli, jr., Dowling Catholic
Garrett Sturtz, jr., Newton
Quinton Curry, sr., W.D.M. Valley
Elijah Hazekamp, jr., Bishop Heelan (Sioux City)
Lim Chuol, sr., Chariton
Cade McKnight, sr., Grinnell
Ryan Van Wyk, sr., Pella
Owen Coburn, soph., Spirit Lake
Carter Boothe, jr., Central Decatur
Ben Juhl, sr., Des Moines Christian
Ethan Wyant, sr., Jesup
Cooper Kabela, sr., West Branch
Jesse Jansma, sr., Western Christian
Niko Gosnell, sr., Lone Tree
Kenny Boles, sr., Murray
Mason Porter, soph., New London
Nicholas Ruden, jr., St. Mary’s (Remsen)
Seth Weiland, sr., West Hancock (Britt)
