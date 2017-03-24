American Family Insurance All-USA Iowa girls basketball team

Talk about a loaded team.

This year’s American Family Insurance All-USA Iowa girls basketball teams features big-time college prospects and the state’s most-productive player in history.

Elle Ruffridge not only led Pocahontas Area to a second consecutive title, she also set state career records in points (2,951), assists (802) and 3-pointers (466). A Missouri State recruit, she averaged 30 points a game.

Hannah Fuller brought West Des Moines Valley its first girls’ basketball state championship and was named captain of the Class 5A all-tournament team. She’s a Drake recruit who averaged 13.6 points a game.

Other big-time standouts in this year’s crop: Taryn Knuth of Johnston and forwards Grace Berg of Indianola and Ashley Joens of Iowa City High.

Knuth is a senior who was one of the most dominant players on the court. At 6-foot-4, she averaged about 23 points and 14 rebounds. She’ll play volleyball at Florida State.

Berg and Joens — two of the nation’s top juniors — were dominant as well. Berg will attend Missouri and Joens will play at Iowa State.

CLASS 5A FIRST TEAM

F Ashley Joens, jr., Iowa City High

F Grace Berg, jr., Indianola

C Taryn Knuth, sr., Johnston

G Carlie Littlefield, sr., Waukee

G Hannah Fuller, sr., W.D.M. Valley

CLASS 4A FIRST TEAM

F Lexi Noonan, sr., C.R. Xavier

F Maegan Holt, jr., C.B. Lewis Central

C Lexy Koudelka, jr., Nevada

G Agatha Beier, sr., Carlisle

G Karli Rucker, sr., North Scott

CLASS 3A FIRST TEAM

F Lexi Toering, jr., Sioux Center

F Jasmine Harris, sr., Davenport Assumption

C Allie Wooldridge, jr., Center Point-Urbana

G Elle Ruffridge, sr., Pocahontas Area

G Ellie Friesen, jr., Crestwood (Cresco)

CLASS 2A FIRST TEAM

F Gracey Griglione, sr., Interstate 35 (Truro)

F Kelcie Shields, sr., Mount Ayr

C Ashtyn Veerbeek, sr., Western Christian (Hull)

G Mary Crompton, jr., Iowa City Regina

G Mackenzie Rogers, jr., Mediapolis

CLASS 1A FIRST TEAM

F Mikayla Nachazel, jr., Springville

F Tori Hazard, sr., Janesville

C Marissa Schroeder, sr., Bellevue Marquette

G Shelby Reicks, sr., Turkey Valley (Jackson Junction)

G Rylee Menster, jr., Springville

HONORABLE MENTION

Jinaya Houston, sr., Davenport North

Logan Cook, jr., Iowa City West

Kiara Barney, jr., Cedar Falls

Paige Bradford, jr., Davenport North

Maggie McGraw, soph., Indianola

Sierra Mitchell, sr., Southeast Polk

Caitlin Clark, fr., W.D.M. Dowling Catholic

Zoe Young, soph., W.D.M. Valley

Rachael Saunders, jr., Iowa City West

Cynthia Wolf, jr., Cedar Falls

Claire Sandvig, jr., Boone

Katie Vander Molen, sr., Pella

Chloe Rice, jr., Marion

Josie Durr, sr., Solon

Faith Meyer, sr., Pocahontas Area

Mackenzie Roberts, sr., Van Meter

Alex Wiese, sr., Iowa City Regina

Madelyn Deitchler, jr., Treynor

Kelsey Hora, sr., Highland (Riverside)

Sophia Peppers, jr., Exira-EHK