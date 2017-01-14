Five winter athletes have been named American Family Insurance ALL-USA Iowa performers of the week:

RAY WIEGAND, Marshalltown

Wiegand, a sophomore, bowled back-to-back 300 scores in meets against Johnston (Jan. 5) and Ottumwa (Tuesday). He followed that with scores of 227 and 278 Thursday against Fort Dodge. Wiegand is one of three boys in Iowa who have rolled at least one 300 game. Marshalltown is unbeaten this season.

MEGAN STUBBS, D.M. Grand View Christian

Stubbs, a senior, surpassed the 1,000-point mark for her career in Tuesday’s win over Ankeny Christian Academy. She poured in 33 points, sinking 15 of 20 field-goal attempts, including a three-for-six effort on 3-pointers. Stubbs is averaging 27.1 points this season and has helped her team to a 10-3 record.

TYREKE LOCURE, D.M. North

The sophomore picked up games of 37 and 25 points this week. He had 37 against Ankeny on Tuesday and 25 more in Friday’s rivalry game vs. Des Moines East. Locure has averaged 23.5 points a game this season. His efforts have helped his team to a 7-5 overall record this winter.

JACKSON KUHLERS, Waukee

The senior went four-for-four in the Jan. 7 Johnston Invitational. Kuhlers won the 100-yard butterfly in 52.76 seconds, took the 200 individual medley in 1:57.82, swam a leg on the 200 medley relay (1:38.68) as well as the 400 freestyle relay (3:15.23).

HALLE GRAY, Woodbury Central

Gray scored 32 points in Friday’s win over Kingsley-Pierson, hitting 12 of 17 free throw attempts on the way. The senior scored nearly twice her season average of 17 points. Gray also played softball for her school last summer, hitting .392, the second-best total on the team.