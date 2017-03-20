American Family Insurance ALL-USA Ozarks Performers of the Week March 13-18

The 2016-2017 high school basketball season concluded Saturday in Columbia at the Show-Me Showdown.

A pair of Springfield area teams participated in the state championship playoffs in Classes 4 and 5 at Mizzou Arena. Three players have been selected for American Family Insurance ALL-USA Ozarks Performers of the Week recognition.

The American Family Insurance ALL-USA Ozarks Performers of the Week are selected by News-Leader staff based on athletic effort and a player’s value to their team from March 13-18:

Cameron Davis

Kickapoo boys basketball

Navy basketball signee Cameron Davis attacked his last two high school games with stone-cold determination. The senior scored 21 points, including a pair of 3-pointers in the final minute of play in a stunning 58-57 loss to Webster Groves in the Class 5 semifinals at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. In the third-place game Saturday against Chaminade, Davis scored 29 points in an 89-78 win.

Brandon Emmert

Bolivar boys basketball

The 6-foot-6 University of Central Missouri basketball signee Brandon Emmert controlled the paint with 24 points and nine rebounds in a 63-41 win over Parkway Central that sent the Liberators (28-5) to the Class 4 state championship final. Bolivar ran into a loss with a second-place finish to Vashon, but Emmert led all scorers with 18 points.

Travis Vokolek

Kickapoo boys basketball

Vokolek was one of five Kickapoo players to reach double digits in scoring in an 89-78 win over Chaminade for third place in the Class 5 playoffs in Columbia. Normally a screen setter, rebounder and defensive specialist, Vokolek took off for a career high 18 points. The senior went 7-of-8 shooting in the game and had seven rebounds. The senior is signed to play tight end for the football team at Rutgers University.

Varsity sports coaches, would you like to nominate one of your athletes to be an American Family Insurance ALL-USA Ozarks Performer of the Week? Email your nomination to News-Leader high school sports reporter Rance Burger (rburger@news-leader.com) by 5 p.m. each Monday.