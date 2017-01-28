American Family Insurance ALL-USA Performers of the Week

Five winter athletes have been named American Family Insurance ALL-USA Iowa performers of the week:

JACOB MELLOTT, Urbandale

Mellott rolled a 300 game against West Des Moines Valley on Monday. He finished with games of 300 and 221 for a 521. He helped his team win a state championship last season.

BEN JUHL, D.M. Christian

Juhl scored 40 points in Tuesday’s win over Earlham, then added 29 in Friday’s victory against ACGC of Guthrie Center. Juhl, a senior, is averaging 22 points a game.

MACKENZIE ROGERS, Mediapolis

Rogers scored 41 points Friday in a 77-75 victory over Highland of Riverside. Rogers sank 13 of 23 field-goal attempts, including seven 3-pointers. The junior is averaging 23 points a game.

COOPER WORTH, D.M. Lincoln

Worth helped his team win a Metro Conference title for the first time on Jan. 21. He won the 200 individual medley and swam legs on the 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay. The 200 medley relay set a pool record 1:42.49.

RACHAEL SAUNDERS, Iowa City West

Saunders helped West give rival Iowa City High its first loss of the season Tuesday in a 63-58 triumph. She sank two clutch free throws with 11.7 seconds left in regulation. Saunders scored 11 points in that game and added 15 points in Friday’s loss to Cedar Falls.

