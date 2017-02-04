American Family Insurance ALL-USA Performers of the Week

Five winter athletes have been named American Family Insurance ALL-USA Iowa performers of the week:

Jasmine Harris, Davenport Assumption

Harris scored 31 points in Assumption’s 83-27 win over Davenport Central on Friday night. In doing so, the senior surpassed 1,000 career points.

Trey Hutcheson, Linn-Mar

Hutcheson broke out for a huge game Tuesday. The sophomore scored 42 points on 15 of 23 shooting and grabbed 14 rebounds in a 73-61 win over Waterloo East.

Garrett Sturtz, Newton

Sturtz was vital in Newton’s big win over Pella on Friday night. The junior scored 24 points on 9 of 13 shooting — he went 3-for-3 from deep — in the Cardinals’ 68-45 win over the Dutch.

Rocky Lombardi, W.D.M. Valley

Lombardi continued his pinning ways on the mat this week. The senior pinned Fort Dodge’s Lazaro Lerma in 24 seconds, helping Valley beat the Dodgers, 43-28, on Thursday. Lombardi has 27 pins this season.

Brock Espalin, Des Moines East

Espalin came up with a huge victory for East in its 35-33 win over Dowling Catholic on Thursday. The freshman stuck Dowling’s Richard Fernandez in the third period at 126 pounds.