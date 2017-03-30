American Family Weekly Prep Sports Awards

American Family Insurance ALL-USA Fox Valley weekly prep sports rankings:

BASEBALL

1. Kimberly: Papermakers enter the season ranked No. 3 in Division 1 in the state by wissports.net and are led by senior shortstop/pitcher Danny Vanden Boom.

2. Appleton North: Outfielder/pitcher Evan Sankey leads a Lightning squad looking to finish in the upper half of the Fox Valley Association.

3. Fox Valley Lutheran: Colton Schild a returning unanimous all-North Eastern Conference selection for the Foxes, ranked No. 5 in D2 by wissports.net.

4. St. Mary Catholic: Defending Division 3 state champs ranked No. 2 in D3 by wissports.net.

5. Waupaca: Comets won state title in D2 last season and look to stay competitive without longtime coach John Koronkiewicz at the helm.

Others: Freedom, Hortonville, Brillion.

*Teams are evaluated in relation to enrollment size/division.

SOFTBALL

1. Kaukauana: Senior pitcher Haley Hestekin has Kaukauna primed for a run at the Fox Valley Association championship.

2. New London: Leah Porath belted eight home runs last season for state-bound Bulldogs.

3. Wrightstown: Senior pitcher Makayla Neinas finished 18-4 with an ERA of 1.44 and 128 strikeouts for Tigers last season.

4. Appleton North: Junior Marissa Mullen a threat at the plate and in the circle for Lightning.

5. Shiocton: Senior Sydney Wilcox had six home runs and 34 RBI and an ERA of 1.12 and 16-5 record for the Chiefs last season.

Others: Hortonville, Weyauwega-Fremont, Chilton, Freedom.

*Teams are evaluated in relation to enrollment size/division.

Tess Keyzers, Little Chute track and field: Keyzers won the shot put competition at the Titan Small School Invitational in Oshkosh on Tuesday with a throw of 45 feet, four inches.

Kara Pyatskowit, Clintonville track and field: Pyatskowit won the 1,600 with a time of 5:20.48 at the Titan Small School Invitation in Oshkosh on Tuesday.

Brielle Buechler, Wrightstown track and field: Buechler won the pole vault with a leap of 11 feet, six inches at the Titan Small School Invitational in Oshkosh on Tuesday.

Kiley Akey, Weyauwega-Fremont softball: Akey struck out 10 in five innings and also had a double in leading the Indians to a 5-2 victory over New London on Tuesday.

Caitlyn Mohr, Hortonville girls’ soccer: Mohr scored three goals and had two assists in leading Hortonville to a 7-1 victory over Waupaca on Tuesday.

