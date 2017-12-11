American Heritage climbs to No. 4 with state title, Pine-Richland, Venice reach Super 25

American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) won its second consecutive state title and fourth state title in the past five seasons to climb up a spot to No. 4 in the Super 25 football rankings.

RELATED: Latest Super 25 football rankings

The Patriots improved to 13-0 as quarterback Cam Smith ran for two touchdowns and threw two touchdown passes in a 44-15 win Friday vs. Baker County (Glen St. Mary) in the 5A championship in Orlando.

RELATED: Patriots win fourth state title in five seasons

Two other teams reached the Super 25 with state championship wins.

No. 14 Pine-Richland (Gibsonia, Pa.), improved to 16-0 with a upset of then-No. 7 St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia) in the state 6A championship on Saturday as Notre Dame commit Phil Jurkovec threw one touchdown pass and ran for five touchdowns in a 41-21 win.

RELATED: Pine-Richland knocks off No. 7 St. Joseph’s Prep

No. 20 Venice, Fla., took the 7A state title as quarterback Bryce Carpenter ran for 214 yards and four touchdowns in a 37-24 defeat of Bartram Trail (St. John’s) Saturday in Orlando. The Indians are 14-1 with their only loss coming earlier in the season to No. 2 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.).

Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), the top-ranked team, was idle. The Monarchs will play No. 12 De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) on Saturday in the Open Division State Championship Bowl in Sacramento.