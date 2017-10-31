American Heritage (Fla.), Lowndes (Ga.) leap into top 10 of Super 25 Computer football rankings

Two newcomers enter the latest Super 25 Computer football rankings, with American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) moving up to No. 8 and Lowndes (Ga.) jumping to No. 10.

MORE: See the full Super 25 Computer rankings | Expert rankings

Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) stayed the top team, followed by IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) and Ben Davis (Indianapolis).

Centennial (Corona, Calif.) moved up a spot to No. 4, and Bingham (South Jordan, Utah) rounds out the top five.

St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) dropped two spots to No. 6, followed by Allen (Texas). St. Louis (Honolulu) moved up six spots to No. 11.

Santa Margarita (Calif.) was the biggest mover in the top 25, moving up 15 spots to No. 20.