American Heritage star Andrew Chatfield on rushing QB: 'I’m like a vampire leeching for blood'

DAVIE, Fla.—When Andrew Chatfield was a sophomore, he watched teammate and fellow defensive end Brian Burns speed around the corner of the offensive line, producing 16 sacks.

As a junior, with Burns having departed for Florida State as a five-star recruit, Chatfield stepped up with an impressive 24½ sacks.

Now heading into his senior season, the 6-3, 225-pound Chatfield knows opposing offenses will be determined not to let him beat them, countering with quick passes and double-team blocks.

Chatfield, though, isn’t concerned.

“I’m like a vampire leeching for blood,” Chatfield said on Sunday before competing in Nike’s The Opening football camp at the Miami Dolphins practice facility at Nova Southeastern University. “I’m going to get it.”

It helps that Chatfield plays for American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.), which has won three state titles in the past four years.

Heritage’s secondary was so good last season that quarterbacks were often forced to hold onto the ball an extra second, allowing Chatfield time to get his sacks.

That secondary included seniors Marco Wilson (Florida Gators signee) and Will Allen (Columbia recruit) and juniors Patrick Surtain (five-star recruit) and Tyson Campbell (four-star recruit).

And while Surtain is ranked the No. 1 cornerback prospect in the nation, Chatfield said he can cover, too.

As a sophomore, he didn’t get many looks as an outside linebacker, but he expanded his role last season and now sees that position as a possibility for college.

“I love running around, covering people,” Chatfield said. “I love pushing receivers around, hitting people. I just love having fun on the field. That’s my passion.”

Coverage skills are fine to have, but Chatfield’s ability to get offense-disrupting sacks is still his calling card.

Chatfield, Broward’s Class 5A-1A Defensive Player of the Year in 2016, has taken aim at the county sack record of 30. He had two sacks in the state final win over Ponte Vedra and three sacks in each of Heritage’s games against district rival Cardinal Gibbons.

But to get to 30 sacks, he’ll have to produce even bigger games.

“I can get there,” said Chatfield, one of 12 players at Sunday’s camp who was invited to The Opening finals this summer in Oregon. “I know I will get double-teamed, but that’s not going to faze me.”

Chatfield, an “old-school guy” who patterns his game after Hall of Fame outside linebacker Lawrence Taylor, said he’ll wait until this summer before filtering through his scholarship offers.

But when asked which colleges are recruiting him the hardest, Chatfield immediately said LSU and Wisconsin before adding Miami and Syracuse.

He said college coaches “love how I take off fast, use my hands, dip my shoulder. And I know how to play outside linebacker as a versatile person.”

Chatfield, who led Heritage with 81 tackles last season, is also an expert trash-talker.

“I tell (offensive linemen) that they can’t stop me,” Chatfield said. “I tell them, ‘I’m going to be really annoying, huh?'”