American Heritage trio puts the American in U.S. Army All American Bowl

Three American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) football players, Patrick Surtain, Jr., Tyson Campbell, and Nesta Silvera, put on a No. 18 jersey Friday as part of the Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

While the No. 18 is symbolic of the 2018 class, it’s not the type of number the three players, all defenders allow this season. The No. 6-ranked Patriots (3-0) are allowing less than seven points a game this season.

Silvera, a 6-2, 308-pound defensive tackle, is listed at No. 18 at his position in the 2018 class by 247Sport.com’s composite rankings and is a Miami commit.

Surtain and Campbell are listed as the No. 1 and No. 3 cornerbacks in the 2018 class, respectively, by the 247Sports composite rankings and are both uncommitted.