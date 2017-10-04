American Heritage wide receiver Anthony Schwartz gets Under Armour jersey, plans Auburn visit

American Heritage (Plantation, Fla) is the No. 4 team in the country and the Patriots (3-0) have allowed less than seven points a game.

That means that American Heritage wide receiver Anthony Schwartz has to make the most of his opportunities, because the Patriots don’t need to pass to win.

He has five catches for 113 yards and two touchdowns, an outstanding 22.6 yards per catch average. On Wednesday, Schwartz got his Under Armour All American Game jersey as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

MORE: American Family Insurance Selection Tour

“This year, our offense has improved a lot more,” Schwartz said. “Our defense is a win-win but it’s also a win-lose, because sometimes you want to throw the ball a lot. But whatever is working. If our defense keeps stopping them and as long as we’re winning, I’m fine with that.”

He recently narrowed his choices of colleges down to Florida and Auburn.

“This weekend, I’m going up to Auburn and I’m trying to go to Florida for the FSU-Florida game,” he said.

He said he grew up watching the Under Armour game.

“I’ve always wanted to play in this game and I felt like this was the best one because they came at me first and wanted me more,” Schwartz said.