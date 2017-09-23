USA Today Sports

American Heritage's (Fla.) Anthony Schwartz flies past defense for 70-yard score

So this is what it looks like to have a track star on the gridiron.

That blur is American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) receiver Anthony Schwartz, who just happens to be an American Family Insurance ALL-USA sprinter.

Heritage went on to roll Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.), 41-13.

