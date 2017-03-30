American tennis star stretches win streak at Easter Bowl

After a win last week at the International Spring Championships in Carson, 17-year-old American Alexandre Rotsaert continued his winning ways with his eighth consecutive win, a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Bill Duo Wednesday in the second round of the ITF 18s singles bracket of the Adidas Easter Bowl USTA Junior National Spring Championships at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Ranked No. 32 in the ITF junior rankings and holding the No. 9 seed in this week’s tournament, Rotsaert next plays Patrick Kypson in the third round on Thursday.

In girls’ ITF 18s, top-seeded Clarie Lui, No. 3 seed Whitney Osuigwe and No. 6 seed Caty McNally picked up wins on Wednesday, while No. 9 Natash Subhash lost to Alexa Noel and No. 8 Nicole Mossmer lost to unseeded Rachel Lim 7-6(5), 6-2.

On Thursday, the boys’ and girls’ 12s and 14s finals will take place. In the boys’ 14s semis, No. 9 Alexander Bernard upset top seed Maxwell McKennon 6-3, 6-1, while No. 2 Aryan Chaudhary took down Martin Damm in three sets.

In the girls’ 14s finals, top seed Gianna Pielet will face No. 8 Charlotte Owensby. In the boys’ 12s finals, the unseeded pair of Kyle Fang and Nishesh Basavareddy will face off, while unseeded Priya Nelson and Eleana Yu will take on each other in the girls’ 12s finals.