Amite (La.) wide receiver DeVonta Smith is headed to Alabama

DeVonta Smith, a U.S. Army All-American wide receiver from Amite (La.) chose Alabama on Wednesday over LSU, Florida State, Miami and Southeastern Louisiana. With his decision, he surprised some because LSU’s Tiger Stadium is a little more than an hour from his home.

“For the next three of four years, I’ll take my talents to the University of Alabama,” Smith said, then donning a red Alabama baseball had and posing for photographs with his family.

Smith was the MVP of the state 3A championship game. The 6-1, 160-pound senior had four interceptions as a defensive back and 67 catches for 1,040 yards and 22 touchdowns as a receiver.