Anderson's three puts Valley past Southern

Valley High School’s Tre Anderson failed to draw iron on a pair of 3-point attempts early in the Viking’s regional game at Southern Tuesday evening,

But late in the game, with his team’s season on the line, the junior guard found nothing but net.

The last of Anderson’s three 3-pointers on the night came with just 2.7 seconds left and gave the visiting Vikings a 71-68 win over the Trojans in the first round of the Sixth Region boys basketball tournament.

“I told my team that I would make it from the start. I told them I wanted the last-second shot,” said Anderson, who had 12 points. “So when I shot it, I knew it was going in.”

Southern (17-13), which never led in the fourth quarter, had a chance to take the lead on its previous possession, but the Trojans turned it over for the 14th time in the game.

“Our’s were crucial when we had them,” Southern coach Shedrick Jones, whose team turned it over on back-to-back possessions after center Kendall Jones had pulled the Trojans’ even at 68-all with his putback with 53 seconds left. “It’s a tie ballgame and he had a man out in front of him and our center throws it – and I don’t know if it slipped or he got fouled or whatever – and the ball goes out of bounds.”

Having survived two potential go-ahead attempts by Southern, Valley coach DeJuan Wheat called a timeout with 15.6 seconds left. The play was designed for a drive and a kickout to an open shooter.

“Instead of just staying home on defense, we gamble and go for a steal,” Jones said. “And we leave their best shooter (open), Tre Anderson, and man, he stepped up and knocked it down.”



Wheat was so excited by the shot that he wound up riding assistant coach B.J. Anderson down the Vikings’ bench sideline like a horse.

“I didn’t want to jump on his back,” Wheat explained. “I was going to give him a hug, but he bent over so I kind of leaned over on him. That’s kind of how it went.”

The Vikings (22-8) still had to survive a 3-point attempt at the buzzer by Southern guard Dan Black, but the shot missed and Valley earned the program’s first regional tournament win since 1999.

Valley senior wing Eric George joined Anderson as two of five Vikings players to score at least nine points. Senior forward Raekwon Evans had a game-high 21 points, while freshman guard B’Angelo Anderson scored 13 points of the bench and junior guard Damont Walker had nine points.

Southern’s three-headed attack of guard Charles Wilson (team-high 18 points), Black (17 points) and center Kendall Jones (16) combined for 51 points. Jones scored 10 points in the fourth quarter, including eight straight to pull his team even for the final time at 68-all on an athletic putback with 53 seconds left.

The Vikings avenged a three-point road loss to the Vikings less than three weeks ago.

Valley, which is hosting the region tournament, advances to Friday’s 6 p.m. semifinal against Fern Creek.

“It’s good for the school and these kids deserve it,” Wheat said. “The whole faculty and the principals and the counselors deserve it, too, and I’m just glad to be a part of it.”

VALLEY 71, SOUTHERN 68

Sixth Region Tournament at Southern

VALLEY (22-8)

Raekwon Evans 21p; B’Angelo Anderson 13p; Tre Anderson 12p; Eric George 11p; Damont Walker 9p; Cameron Wilson 5p.

SOUTHERN (17-13)

Charles Wilson 18p; Dan Black 17p; Kendall Jones 16p; Olieng Kalakon 10p; Matthew Jones 5p Hakeim Reedel 2p.