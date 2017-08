Andrew Chatfield, one of the nation’s top pass rushers, announced Monday that he will reopen his recruitment.

Chatfield had committed to Ohio State in June.

I just open my recruitment please respect my decision 🙏🏾 — Andrew Chatfield™ ⛽️ (@Drew_Chatfield) August 8, 2017

A star at Florida power American Heritage (Plantation), Chatfield—who compares his desire to rush QBs akin to “a vampire leeching for blood”—recently tweeted he’d received offers from Florida, Oklahoma, and LSU.