Ankeny holds off S.E. Polk behind a clutch 4th quarter performance

When Drew Maschoff left the Dowling Catholic gym on crutches Friday, it appeared doubtful that Ankeny’s leading scorer would be ready for Monday’s Class 4A substate quarterfinal against Southeast Polk.

But Maschoff was determined not to miss the Hawks’ postseason opener.

The senior guard came off the bench and scored 12 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter to lead Ankeny to a 64-58 victory on its home court.

“I definitely was not 100 percent, but I did what I could to get the win,” said Maschoff, who averages 21 points per game.

Maschoff suffered a sprained ankle during the Hawks’ loss at Dowling in the team’s regular-season finale. He spent the next 72 hours trying to recover, but Ankeny coach Brandt Carlson was prepared to play the game without his star.

“I was surprised that Drew gave us what he gave us,” Carlson said. “Obviously, I didn’t think he’d be able to go, but he did it. That was pretty cool for him, and we’re just happy to move on.”

Maschoff had only four points through three quarters, but he made several big plays down the stretch after Southeast Polk twice rallied from an 11-point deficit to take the lead. He drove for a basket with 1:41 left to put the Hawks ahead for good, 54-53.

Maschoff then made eight straight free throws in the final minute to seal the victory.

“Drew’s been struggling at the free-throw line the last couple of weeks, but he was knocking them down tonight,” Carlson said. “That was good to see.”

Deaglan Riordan had 14 points for Ankeny (10-12), while Jalen Smith chipped in 13. Dillon Carlson added 10, including a 30-foot 3-pointer to end the first quarter.

The Hawks split a pair of meetings against Southeast Polk (3-19) during the regular season.

“You can never overlook a team, no matter who they are or what their record is,” Riordan said. “It’s postseason basketball — anybody can come up and get you.”

Willie Tunks made four 3-pointers and had 22 points to lead Southeast Polk. Grant Arnold added 16.

Arnold said the Rams weren’t sure what to expect from Maschoff in Monday’s game.

“We heard rumors — from he was on crutches to (he was) out for the game to (he was) fully healthy,” Arnold said. “We were ready for everything, but he showed that he’s a tough kid.”

Maschoff will now have a few more days to get ready for his next challenge. The Hawks will play at second-ranked Waukee in a substate semifinal on Friday.

“I should be 100 percent by then,” Maschoff said.

Southeast Polk (58)—Tunks 22, Arnold 16, Solseth 6, Cole 11, Williams 3. Also played–Merrifield, Hackbarth, Shultz, Ruths. Totals 22 7-9.

Ankeny (64)—Hawkins 4, Lyon 3, Otten 4, Riordan 14, Carlson 10, Maschoff 16, Smith 13. Totals 18 25-29.

Southeast Polk..9 17 11 21–58

Ankeny…………18 10 17 19–64

3-point goals—SP 7 (Tunks 4, Arnold 2, Williams), A 3 (Carlson 2, Otten). Fouls–SP 20, A 15. Fouled out—Riordan. Technicals—None.