Ann Arbor Pioneer's Antjuan Simmons has Michigan State in final four

Four-star Ann Arbor Pioneer linebacker Antjuan Simmons announced on his Twitter account Thursday evening that his recruitment is down to four schools, including Michigan State.

“This Saturday I’ll be announcing where I’ll be spending the next 4 years of my life at!! #GOGREEN #beardown #GoIrish #gobucks,” Simmons tweeted.

The other three school are Notre Dame, Ohio State and Arizona.

This Saturday I'll be announcing where I'll be spending the next 4 years of my life at!! #GOGREEN #beardown… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

Antjuan Simmons (@_antjuan_) January 13, 2017

Last month, Bill Kurelic, a Midwest recruiting analyst for Bucknuts.com and 247Sports, told the Free Press he believed Notre Dame was in the lead after Simmons decommitted from Ohio State in early December. Michigan was also pursuing the crosstown prospect. “He’s an outstanding athlete, linebacker prospect,” Kurelic said.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Simmons is the eighth-ranked player in the state, according to the 247Sports composite, and the nation’s 20th outside linebacker prospect for the 2017 class.

Recruiting: MSU hosting a crucial group of prospects this weekend

Full list: Michigan State recruits (with highlights)

Michigan State’s 2017 recruiting class stays tight, says 3-9 a fluke

Follow Marlowe Alter on Twitter @MarloweAlter. Follow Freep Sports on Twitter (@freepsports) and Instagram and like us on on Facebook.

Download our Spartans Xtra app for free on Apple and Android devices!