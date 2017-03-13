Announcing the All-Mid-Valley boys swimming team

There are a lot of champions among the Statesman Journal All-Mid-Valley boys swimming team.

Be it multiple event district champions like West Salem senior Micah Masei or multi-talented simmers like Sprague junior Colby Evenson, there were many great male swimmers in the area this year.

But a greater concentration came from South Salem.

Senior Daisuke Fitial (district champion in the 200 IM and 100 backstroke), junior Tyler Cook (district champion in the 100 free) and senior Paul Lomax did even greater things by combining to place third in the state in the 200 medley relay and leading the Saxons to fourth place in the state.

This is the Statesman Journal All-Mid-Valley boys swimming team.

Three finalists from the group will be announced Sunday, March 19. Of the three finalists, one will be awarded the boys swimmer of the year at the June 6 Statesman Journal Awards at the Salem Convention Center.

Tyler Cook

School: South Salem

Year: Junior

District results: Greater Valley Conference champion in 100 free (47.83) and 200 medley relay, third in 50 free (21.87), second in 400 free relay.

State results: Third in 6A 100 free (48.02) and 200 medley relay, fifth in 50 free (21.94), sixth in 400 free relay.

Colby Evenson

School: Sprague

Year: Junior

District results: Greater Valley Conference champion in 500 free (4:52.66), second in 200 IM (1:58.64), second in 200 free relay, third in 400 free relay.

State results: Fifth in 6A 200 IM (1:59.65), sixth in 500 free (4:54.86) and 200 free relay, 15th in 400 free relay.

Daisuke Fitial

School: South Salem

Year: Senior

District results: Greater Valley Conference champion in 200 IM (1:57.55), 100 back (51.84) and 200 medley relay, second in 400 free relay.

State results: Second in 6A 100 back (52.03), third in 200 medley relay, fourth in 200 IM (1:58.26), sixth in 400 free relay.

Paul Lomax

School: South Salem

Year: Senior

District results: Greater Valley Conference champion in 200 medley relay, second in 100 fly (53.25) and 400 free relay, fourth in 100 breast (59.97).

State results: Third in 6A 200 medley relay, sixth in 100 breast (52.71) and 400 free relay, 10th in 100 breast (1:00.39).

Micah Masei

School: West Salem

Year: Senior

District results: Greater Valley Conference champion in 50 free (21.22) and 100 breast (58.41), fifth in 200 free relay and 400 free relay.

State results: Second in 6A 50 free (20.99), fourth in 100 breast (57.59).

COACH

Eric Richey

School: South Salem

Year: 11th year.

Team accomplishments: South Salem’s boys placed second in the Greater Valley Conference and its girls placed third. At the OSAA Class 6A state meet, South Salem’s boys placed fourth with 100 points and earned their first state meet trophy since 2001, and South Salem’s girls placed 19th.