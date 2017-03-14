Announcing the All-Mid-Valley girls swimming team

Swimming stars come in different packages.

Some are tall, some are short, some are older and some are younger.

But the best produce results.

The water is the great equalizer.

This is the Statesman Journal All-Mid-Valley girls swimming team.

West Salem senior Hannah Bodkin and junior Alaina Otterstrom not only swam for the Titans, but they also compete for Corvallis Aquatic Team, and it paid off well as they became stars at the district and state level.

Dallas senior Jolie-Rae Ford was from a high school that didn’t have enough girls to field a her work in and out of the season got her to the state meet, where she placed for the third year in a row.

Sprague freshman Alexis Smith was a surprise to some by winning two district championships, but those who know her from her swimming with Mid-Valley Aquatics gave her the edge she needed to make an immediate impact.

South Salem junior Anna Despain has always been ahead of the curve and continued that trajectory with a strong year.

Three finalists from the group will be announced Sunday, March 19. Of the three finalists, one will be awarded the girls swimmer of the year at the June 6 Statesman Journal Awards at the Salem Convention Center.

bpoehler@StatesmanJournal.com or Twitter.com/bpoehler

Hannah Bodkin

School: West Salem

Year: Senior

District results: Second in the Greater Valley Conference in 200 IM (2:13.30), 100 breast (1:06.16) and 200 free relay, third in 400 free relay.

State results: Third in 6A 100 breast (1:06.32), seventh in 200 IM (2:12.03) and 400 free relay, 10th in 200 free relay.

Anna Despain

School: South Salem

Year: Junior

District results: Second in the Greater Valley Conference in 100 back (58.87), 200 medley relay and 400 free relay, third in 100 fly (1:01.72).

State results: Eighth in 6A 400 free relay, 10th in 200 medley relay, 13th in 100 back (1:00.12).

Jolie-Rae Ford

School: Dallas

Year: Senior

District results: Second in Mid-Willamette Conference in 50 free (25.07) and 100 free (54.15).

State results: Fifth in 5A 100 free (55.14), eighth in 50 free (25.64).

Alaina Otterstrom

School: West Salem

Year: Junior

District results: Greater Valley Conference champion in 100 fly (59.27), second in 200 free (2:01.32), third in 400 free relay, fourth in 200 medley relay.

State results: Seventh in 6A 400 free relay, 17th in 200 free relay (2:04.80) and 100 fly (1:01.73).

Alexis Smith

School: Sprague

Year: Freshman

District results: Greater Valley Conference champion in 100 free (55.46) and 200 free (2:01.27), fifth in 400 free relay, seventh in 400 free relay.

State results: Fifth in 6A 100 free (54.94), 13th in 200 free (2:01.56).

Coming Sunday

The three finalists for each of the winter sports – boys swimming, girls swimming, wrestling, girls basketball and boys basketball – will be announced Sunday for the Statesman Journal Sports Awards.

The awards show, featuring Mia Hamm and Joey Harrington, takes place June 6 at the Salem Convention Center. For tickets and more information on the program, go to StatesmanJournal.com/sportsawards