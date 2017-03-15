Announcing the All-Mid-Valley wrestling team

The Mid-Valley is known as a hotbed of wrestling.
A long tradition of wrestlers winning state championships at every level will do that.
This season was typical.
At the 6A level, North Salem sophomore Ian Carlos and Sprague freshman Santos Cantu III proved that being young is not an impediment to winning state championships.
At the 5A level there were state champions from three schools: Central (senior David Negrete), Dallas (senior Tanner Earhart) and Silverton (freshman Kaden Kuenzi).
At the 4A level, North Marion senior Lane Stigall won his third consecutive state championship and Cascade junior Louie Sanchez won his first.
And at the 3A level, there’s Dayton senior Jared Henry – who won his second state championship – Willamina senior Chandler Allen and Scio junior Ryan Mask who won state championships this season.
This is the Statesman Journal All-Mid-Valley wrestling team.
Three finalists from the group will be announced Sunday, March 19. Of the three finalists, one will be awarded the wrestler of the year at the June 6 Statesman Journal Awards at the Salem Convention Center.
Chandler Allen
School: Willamina
Year: Senior
Weight class: 170
District results: 3A Special District 2 champion.
State results: Class 3A state champion
Santos Cantu III
School: Sprague
Year: Freshman
Weight class: 195
District results: Greater Valley Conference champion.
State results: Class 6A state champion.
Ian Carlos
School: North Salem
Year: Sophomore
Weight class: 145
District results: Greater Valley Conference champion.
State results: Class 6A state champion.
Tanner Earhart
School: Dallas
Year: Junior
Weight class: 160
District results: Mid-Willamette Conference champion.
State results: Class 5A state champion.
Treve Earhart
School: Dallas
Year: Junior
Weight class: 195
District results: Mid-Willamette Conference champion.
State results: Second in Class 5A
Jared Henry
School: Dayton
Year: Senior
Weight class: 138
District results: 3A Special District 1 champion.
State results: Class 3A state champion.
Kaden Kuenzi
School: Silverton
Year: Freshman
Weight class: 106
District results: Mid-Willamette Conference champion.
State results: Class 5A state champion.
Ryan Mask
School: Scio
Year: Junior
Weight class: 220
District results: Second in 3A Special District 2.
State results: Class 3A state champion.
Daniel McClung
School: Sprague
Year: Sophomore
Weight class: 126
District results: Greater Valley Conference champion.
State results: Second in Class 6A.
Michael Murphy
School: Sprague
Year: Junior
Weight class: 138
District results: Greater Valley Conference district champion.
State results: Second in Class 6A.
David Negrete
School: Central
Year: Senior
Weight class: 220
District results: Mid-Willamette Conference champion.
State results: Class 6A state champion.
Louie Sanchez
School: Cascade
Year: Junior
Weight class: 220
District results: 4A Special District 2 champion.
State results: Class 4A state champion.
Lane Stigall
School: North Marion
Year: Senior
Weight class: 152
District results: 4A Special District 2 champion.
State results: Class 4A state champion.
Brandon Quezada
School: North Salem
Year: Senior
Weight class: 113
District results: Greater Valley Conference champion.
State results: Third in Class 6A.
COACH
Nolan Harris
School: Sprague
Year: Second
Team accomplishments: The Olympians won their second consecutive Greater Valley Conference district championship and matches their school best with a second-place state meet trophy at the OSAA Class 6A state tournament after sending 18 wrestlers to the state tournament with 17 of them scoring points and nine of them placing in state.
