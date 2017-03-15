Announcing the All-Mid-Valley wrestling team

The Mid-Valley is known as a hotbed of wrestling.

A long tradition of wrestlers winning state championships at every level will do that.

This season was typical.

At the 6A level, North Salem sophomore Ian Carlos and Sprague freshman Santos Cantu III proved that being young is not an impediment to winning state championships.

At the 5A level there were state champions from three schools: Central (senior David Negrete), Dallas (senior Tanner Earhart) and Silverton (freshman Kaden Kuenzi).

At the 4A level, North Marion senior Lane Stigall won his third consecutive state championship and Cascade junior Louie Sanchez won his first.

And at the 3A level, there’s Dayton senior Jared Henry – who won his second state championship – Willamina senior Chandler Allen and Scio junior Ryan Mask who won state championships this season.

This is the Statesman Journal All-Mid-Valley wrestling team.

Three finalists from the group will be announced Sunday, March 19. Of the three finalists, one will be awarded the wrestler of the year at the June 6 Statesman Journal Awards at the Salem Convention Center.

Chandler Allen

School: Willamina

Year: Senior

Weight class: 170

District results: 3A Special District 2 champion.

State results: Class 3A state champion

Santos Cantu III

School: Sprague

Year: Freshman

Weight class: 195

District results: Greater Valley Conference champion.

State results: Class 6A state champion.

Ian Carlos

School: North Salem

Year: Sophomore

Weight class: 145

District results: Greater Valley Conference champion.

State results: Class 6A state champion.

Tanner Earhart

School: Dallas

Year: Junior

Weight class: 160

District results: Mid-Willamette Conference champion.

State results: Class 5A state champion.

Treve Earhart

School: Dallas

Year: Junior

Weight class: 195

District results: Mid-Willamette Conference champion.

State results: Second in Class 5A

Jared Henry

School: Dayton

Year: Senior

Weight class: 138

District results: 3A Special District 1 champion.

State results: Class 3A state champion.

Kaden Kuenzi

School: Silverton

Year: Freshman

Weight class: 106

District results: Mid-Willamette Conference champion.

State results: Class 5A state champion.

Ryan Mask

School: Scio

Year: Junior

Weight class: 220

District results: Second in 3A Special District 2.

State results: Class 3A state champion.

Daniel McClung

School: Sprague

Year: Sophomore

Weight class: 126

District results: Greater Valley Conference champion.

State results: Second in Class 6A.

Michael Murphy

School: Sprague

Year: Junior

Weight class: 138

District results: Greater Valley Conference district champion.

State results: Second in Class 6A.

David Negrete

School: Central

Year: Senior

Weight class: 220

District results: Mid-Willamette Conference champion.

State results: Class 6A state champion.

Louie Sanchez

School: Cascade

Year: Junior

Weight class: 220

District results: 4A Special District 2 champion.

State results: Class 4A state champion.

Lane Stigall

School: North Marion

Year: Senior

Weight class: 152

District results: 4A Special District 2 champion.

State results: Class 4A state champion.

Brandon Quezada

School: North Salem

Year: Senior

Weight class: 113

District results: Greater Valley Conference champion.

State results: Third in Class 6A.

COACH

Nolan Harris

School: Sprague

Year: Second

Team accomplishments: The Olympians won their second consecutive Greater Valley Conference district championship and matches their school best with a second-place state meet trophy at the OSAA Class 6A state tournament after sending 18 wrestlers to the state tournament with 17 of them scoring points and nine of them placing in state.

