Announcing the athlete of the week winner

Kayce McLaughlin is known more for her skills on the volleyball court.

A second-team all-Mid-Willamette Conference setter last fall for Silverton, she was a key member of the 2015 team that ended a long drought by making the state volleyball tournament.

But she also displays her athleticism on the basketball court.

She scored 13 points in last week’s 50-32 win against Marist and is a dangerous player whenever she touches the ball.

McLaughlin was selected the athlete of the week by a poll of readers.