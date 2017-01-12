Menu
Volleyball

Announcing the athlete of the week winner

Kayce McLaughlin is known more for her skills on the volleyball court.

A second-team all-Mid-Willamette Conference setter last fall for Silverton, she was a key member of the 2015 team that ended a long drought by making the state volleyball tournament.

But she also displays her athleticism on the basketball court.

She scored 13 points in last week’s 50-32 win against Marist and is a dangerous player whenever she touches the ball.

McLaughlin was selected the athlete of the week by a poll of readers.

Silverton's Kayce McLaughlin and the Foxes defeat Corvallis 37-36 in OSAA Class 5A semifinals on Friday, March 11, 2016, at Gill Coliseum at Oregon State University.

Silverton's Kayce McLaughlin and the Foxes defeat Corvallis 37-36 in OSAA Class 5A semifinals on Friday, March 11, 2016, at Gill Coliseum at Oregon State University.

