Announcing the athlete of the week winner

Matthew Jarding showed a lot of promise as a sophomore at McKay High School, but missed most of his junior year of high school wrestling.

He is making up for it.

Jarding defeated McKay’s Carlos Vincent with a 3-1 decision in a dual meet Thursday then won the 160-pound weight class at Saturday’s Tigard Invitational, pinning Tigard’s Parker Kuntz in the final. It was the third tournament win for him this season.

Jarding was voted the athlete of the week by a poll of readers.

He placed third in the Greater Valley Conference district meet as a sophomore at 152 pounds and advanced to the Class 6A state meet.

Jarding is better known for his prowess on the football field.

A 5-foot-9 linebacker and running back, he was a first-team all-GVC linebacker the past two seasons.