Announcing the athlete of the week winner

When Natalie Bock scores big, the Sprague High School girls basketball team is successful.
In Tuesday’s 56-53 win against West Albany, Bock scored 24 points. In Saturday’s 56-44 loss to Forest Grove she scored 17.
She was chosen the athlete of the week by a poll of readers.
The 5-foot-6 junior forward, who is averaging over 12 points per game this season, was an honorable mention all-Greater Valley Conference selection as a sophomore.
