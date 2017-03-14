Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Find a School

Baseball

Announcing the preseason ALL-USA Mid-Valley baseball team

This is the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Mid-Valley preseason baseball team for the 2017 season.

Mitchell Bell

The senior fireballer from Cascade was 6-4 as a junior with a 1.33 ERA and 102 strikeouts against 34 walks in 73 innings pitched and batted .435.

Justin Culpepper

The senior second baseman from Sprague combines speed and power and was a second-team all-state selection last season.

Sprague's Justin Culpepper slides to second base as the Olympians fall to West Linn 5-3 in second round of OSAA 6A state playoffs on Wednesday, May 25, 2016, at West Linn High School.

Sprague’s Justin Culpepper slides to second base as the Olympians fall to West Linn 5-3 in second round of OSAA 6A state playoffs on Wednesday, May 25, 2016, at West Linn High School.

Jacob DeSmet

Dayton’s senior shortstop was honorable mention all-state last year and is a force for the team.

Josiah Gilbert

The senior ace of McNary’s staff was 6-2 last season with a 2.98 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 49 innings pitched.

Jackson Holstad

The senior outfielder was second-team all-state last season for Central and possesses an outstanding combination of power and speed.

Nick Orlandini

The senior shortstop from Blanchet was the conference pitcher of the year as a junior and is a force wherever he is on the field.

Brandon Piete

The junior pitcher was the conference player of the year after going 6-2 with a .94 ERA and a .361 batting average.

Nick Raska

The junior pitcher and first baseman from North Salem was a first-team all-Greater Valley Conference pitcher as a sophomore with a .859 OPS average.

Aaron Zavala

South Salem’s junior catcher was first-team all-league behind the plate as a sophomore and is the core of the team’s defense and offense this season.

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ALL-USA 

Related News

Latest News