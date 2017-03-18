Announcing the Sports Awards winter sports finalists

These are the winter sports finalists for the 2017 Statesman Journal Sports Awards.

The winners will be presented at the June 6 Statesman Journal Sports Awards at the Salem Convention Center.

Wrestling

The finalists for wrestlers of the year are Dallas senior Tanner Earhart, North Salem sophomore Ian Carlos and Sprague freshman Santos Cantu III.

Carlos won the 145 pound weight class at the Greater Valley Conference district meet then went on to win the OSAA Class 6A state championship and finished the season undefeated.

Earhart won the 160 pound weight class at the Mid-Willamette Conference district meet and at the OSAA Class 5A state tournament.

Cantu concluded an impressive debut season by winning the Greater Valley Conference district championship at 195 pounds and the OSAA Class 6A state championship.

Boys swimming

The finalists in boys swimmer of the year are South Salem senior Daisuke Fitial, West Salem senior Micah Masei and South Salem junior Tyler Cook.

Masei won Greater Valley championships in the 50 free and the 100 breaststroke and placed second in Class 6A in the 50 free and fourth in the 100 breaststroke.

Cook won the Greater Valley Conference championship in the 100 free and placed third in Class 6A in the event.

Fitial won Greater Valley Conference championships in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke and placed second in the Class 6A state meet in the 100 backstroke and was fourth in the 200 IM.

Girls swimming

The finalists in girls swimming are West Salem senior Hannah Bodkin, Sprague freshman Alexis Smith and Dallas senior Jolie-Rae Ford.

Ford placed second in the Mid-Willamette Conference in the 50 free and 100 free and went on to place second in the Class 5A state meet in the 100 free.

Bodkin placed second in the Greater Valley Conference in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke and was third in the OSAA Class 6A state meet in the 100 breaststroke.

Smith won Greater Valley Conference championships in the 100 free and 200 free and placed fifth in 6A in the 100 free.

Girls basketball

The girls basketball finalists for player of the year are Western Mennonite senior Madison Hull, South Salem senior Evina Westbrook and Cascade junior Halle Wright.

Hull was the Tri-River Conference player of the year after averaging 22.4 points and 15.4 rebounds per game and led the Pioneers to second place in the 2A state tournament.

Wright was the Oregon West Conference player of the year by averaging 18.8 points, 12.5 points and 6.7 assists per game and led the team to the Oregon West Conference championship.

Westbrook was the Gatorade Oregon player of the year for the second straight year after averaging 25.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 5.2 steals per game and led the Saxons to a third place finish at the 6A state tournament.

Boys basketball

The player of the year finalists for boys basketball are Dayton senior Zach Bernards, Sprague junior Teagan Quitoriano and West Salem junior Kyle Greeley.

Greeley averaged 22.1 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, was named the Greater Valley Conference co-player of the year and helped the Titans to fourth place in the 6A state tournament.

Bernards averaged 28.0 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, was named the Class 3A state player of the year and led the Pirates to their second 3A state championship in three years

Quitoriano averaged 28 points and 13 rebounds per game and was the Greater Valley Conference co-player of the year after leading the Olympians to their first league championship in 20 years.

The finalists, as well as athletes of the week, will receive a complimentary ticket for the event. They can register at http://stjr.nl/Nominee

Tickets for the event can be purchased at http://www.statesmanjournal.com/sportsawards

Tickets to the dinner/awards event are $50 if purchased by March 20. General admission tickets will cost $65 and be available through May 27.