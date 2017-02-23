Announcing the winner of the athlete of the week

Santos Cantu III was an established wrestler long before he first wrestled for Sprague High School this season.

That’s why it was of no surprise when he dominated his way to winning the 195 pound weight class at the Greater Valley Conference district tournament last weekend.

He was voted the athlete of the week by a poll of readers.

Cantu has also placed eighth in the Sierra Nevada Classic, was 6-1 at the Oregon Wrestling Classic and won his weight class at the Reser’s Tournament of Champions this season.

He is the No. 3 seed in his weight class for this weekend’s OSAA Class 6A state tournament at Portland’s Memorial Coliseum.

Cantu and the rest of the Athlete of the Week winners will be honored at the June 6 Statesman Journal Sports Awards at the Salem Convention Center.

