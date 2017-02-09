Announcing the winner of the Athlete of the Week

Marie Tolmachoff represents the next step in Silverton High School’s swimming program.

The freshman swimmer has been a surprise this season, winning races seemingly at will.

She won the 100 free (1:01.31) and 100 breaststroke (1:14.88) and swam on the winning 200 free relay and 200 medley relay teams in last week’s dual meet against Central.

She was selected as the athlete of the week by a poll of readers.

Tolmachoff and the fast freshman class of Silverton swimmers gives the Foxes a shot at Friday and Saturday’s Mid-Willamette Conference district swimming meet at Corvallis’ Osborn Aquatic Center.

