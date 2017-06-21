Another college assistant becomes HS head coach as New Mexico safeties coach Charles McMillian heads to Houston

It’s reverse prep coach poaching, and it’s sending a talented young football coach to the Lone Star State, and just in time.

Another collegiate assistant football coach has reportedly opted to join the high school ranks, accepting a position as the head football coach at St. Francis Episcopal, which is a new high school in the Houston area.

New Mexico football assistant coach Charles McMillian has stepped down to take over as a head prep coach. #GoLobos https://t.co/cEBxF2llOl — New Mexico Lobos (@UNMLOBOS) June 20, 2017

At New Mexico, Charles McMillian, the coach in question, was responsible for the program’s passing defense, which showed enormous improvement under McMillian’s watch. Unlike some previous coaches who have opted to return to high school coaching, McMillian has spent the entirety of his career as a collegiate assistant, working for programs including TCU, the Naval Academy, Cincinnati and Texas A&M.

McMillian will bring collegiate experience and connections to programs across the Southwest to St. Francis, which will need both of those things as it grows in the years to come. For now, McMillian will need a whole lot of patience for his young players and any coaches who he brings in that will need to adjust to his own personal style.