Another four-star California native, Eric Fuller, committed to Nebraska, this time for the Class of 2018

When it rains, it pours. So it goes for Nebraska football recruiting as well.

Days after the Cornhuskers officially landed a commitment from 2017 wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey, the team added a commitment from another California native, Class of 2018 wide receiver/cornerback Eric Fuller. A four-star prospect from Los Angeles’ Hawkins High, Fuller chose the Cornhuskers ahead of scholarship offers from USC, Oregon and eight other power programs.

Perhaps most notably, Fuller committed to the Huskers without visiting the school … or having any plans or great rush to visit before this summer; according to 247 Sports, the 5-foot-9 speedster hasn’t even spoken to Nebraska head coach Mike Riley, which he hopes will happen in the days ahead.

I would like to announce I am officially committed to play at the University of Nebraska #GBR @coachD_GBR pic.twitter.com/wtZD4zHMvn — Eric Fuller Jr (@ericfuller2000) January 18, 2017

So, Fuller hasn’t visited the campus, or spoken to the head coach. What did inspire him to pledge his football future to a program 1,500 miles from home? Apparently the assistant coaches had a lot to do with it, as we’re sure the recent influx of #Calibraska recruits, including Lindsey, did as well.

“As far as being recruited coach Donte (Williams) and coach Keith (Williams) are like family members,” Fuller told 247 Sports. “They are pushing for me. So why not go with the guys that want the best for me. Those two talk to me every single day. It sounds like home.”

Note again that concluding phrase: ‘sounds like home.’ We’ll have to see if it eventually is home for one of the top prospects in California for the Class of 2018.