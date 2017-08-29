Another Texas football triple-header called off after Hurricane Harvey

The continued rain and aftermath of Hurricane Harvey are still impacting the forthcoming Texas football schedule, with yet another three games on state state’s Gulf Coast called off as the region continues to recover from the devastating rains.

As reported by the Dallas Morning News, the scheduled Lone Star Classic triple-header in the Gulf Coast was called off as the city continues to recover from the aftereffects of Harvey. The Port Arthur sheriff’s office has warned local residents from driving during the early part of the week while the local school district canceled all classes on Monday. It’s expected that classes will be canceled Tuesday as well.

One of the teams involved in the triple-header, Dallas’ Bishop Dunne, was scheduled to take on traditional power Port Arthur Memorial. After it learned that the game would be canceled, Bishop Dunne coach Michael Johnson reportedly reached out to his counterparts from outside the Gulf Coast region who were scheduled to compete at the event, but had not received any response .

There’s no sense that the games will be rescheduled because of tight scheduling for the remainder of the season for all times involved. That means without rearranged games featuring the teams involved, six Texas teams could face starting the season a game-down on the schedule without any game action or a record to show for it.

Naturally, that’s of no significant consequence relative to the larger issues related to Hurricane Harvey, but it still could prove to be influential in postseason opportunities and seeding come the end of the season.