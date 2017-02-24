Anthony Mantanona looking to pick up momentum before state

After setting what was thought to be a valley record a year ago by sending 22 local wrestlers to the CIF Southern Section Masters Meet, the valley’s high school wrestling community matched up by qualifying 22 yet again this year.

But with only one returning qualifier from last year’s state meet, there’s sure to be several fresh new faces hoping to qualify for the biggest meet in California this weekend.

The valley’s lone returning state-level wrestler, Palm Desert senior Anthony Mantanona, comes into this weekend ranked No. 1 in the state at 170 pounds and is poised to repeat his Masters Meet title from a year ago, where he dispatched No. 1 seed Jeremy Thomas to pick up momentum headed into the state meet.

But the results of last year’s state championships, where Thomas avenged his loss to Mantanona, sending the Palm Desert junior home in second place, have left the Aztec as ready as ever to dominate the next two weekends.

“My goal is to win this weekend. I want to prove to the state that I really am the best wrestler,” Mantanona said. “I don’t want anyone coming out of this weekend thinking they have a shot to beat me. I don’t want to just win this weekend. I want to dominate.”

After last weekend’s CIF SS Divisional meet, Mantanona picked up the record of most pins in a California high school wrestling career. He said he plans to add to that this weekend, to instill some fear against his competition, including the No. 2, No. 5 and No. 6 170-pound wrestlers in the state in his weight class who he could face in the finals this weekend.

“There’s no doubt in my mind. I’m hungry right now,” he said. “I’m not nervous anymore. I feel the way I’ve worked and practiced, I’m dominantly the best wrestler in the state right now.”

Joining Mantanona at Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario on Friday and Saturday include four of his own teammates with junior Eric Santana (113), sophomore Troy Mantanona (145) senior Gabe Herrera (285) and senior Cameron Van Dyke (182). Santana, the younger Mantanona and Herrera, along with Anthony, all won CIF titles a weekend ago.

La Quinta senior Jacob Tessandore (138), in particular, also has a great shot to move onto the state meet after taking home a CIF individual title a week ago

Elsewhere in the wrestling community, three local girls will compete this weekend at the Visalia Convention Center in Visalia in the CIF State Girls Wrestling Championships in hopes of bringing home their own state title.

Coachella Valley senior Destiny Salinas is looking to improve upon her eighth-place finish at 116 pounds a year ago in the state meet. In her third appearance in wrestling’s biggest stage in the state, she said she thinks she’s finally ready, especially after winning a CIF individual title two weeks ago.

“It gave me a lot of confidence. I feel like I can do great this weekend,” she said. “I’m more experienced this time, and I’ve got a better idea of what to look forward to.”

Joining Salinas are a pair of Rattlers from Rancho Mirage, including Monica Kezis, who finished eighth at 106 pounds two weeks ago, and Rena Alaniz, who took seventh at 101 pounds. Kezis is making a return trip to the state meet, too, after going 2-2 in her four meets a year ago.

CIF Southern Section Masters Meet



When: Friday and Saturday

Where: Citizens Business Bank Arena, Ontario

How to qualify for state: The top nine in each weight class qualify for next weekend’s state meet.

Local participants

Palm Desert: Eric Santana (113), Troy Mantanona (145), Anthony Mantanona (170), Cameron Van Dyke (182), Gabe Herrera (285)

La Quinta: Jacob Tessandore (138). Joe Garcia (145), Noel Magallanes (160), Joseph Ferrara (220)

Coachella Valley: Emanuel Huesca (195), Ian Vasquez (170), Christian Brenes (182), Jose Cano (145).

Shadow Hills: Dylan Vanbuskirk (152), Tommy Rojas (170), Gabriel Felix (113)

Rancho Mirage: Miguel Roman (160), Kurt Tan (113)

Palm Springs: Aurek Boutte (195), Alexander Salazar (106)

Cathedral City: Daniel Morales (195)

Indio: Jesus Garduno (132)

CIF State Girls Wrestling Championships



When: Friday and Saturday

Where: Visalia Convention Center, Visalia

Local participants

Rancho Mirage: Monica Kezis (106), Rena Alaniz (101)

Coachella Valley: Destiny Salinas (116)