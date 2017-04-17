St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) linebacker takes five-day unofficial visit to Michigan

Anthony Solomon, a highly-touted linebacker in the Class of 2019, wanted to learn more about Michigan after visiting in February.

With St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale) heading toward Easter break, Solomon arranged for a unique unofficial visit – one that lasted five days.

“It was my idea,” Solomon said. “I wanted to see how they practice and perform on game day, and I wanted to explore Ann Arbor and get a feel for the environment.”

Solomon’s visit led into Saturday’s spring game, which was attended by more than 57,000 people at Michigan Stadium. Solomon was among a star-studded lineup of recruits in Ann Arbor.

“A lot of fans showed up for the spring game,” Solomon said. “It felt like a real game.”

A lengthy unofficial visit is uncommon, but not unprecedented, Rivals.com national recruiting director Mike Farrell said. He said it happens “probably a couple of times each spring or summer every year to different schools.”

Because this was an unofficial visit, Solomon said his family paid for his time in Ann Arbor.

Solomon, who plays for his uncle Roger Harriott at Aquinas, has an impressive list of reported offers, including Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Auburn, Michigan State and Tennessee among others.

He has previously indicated that Michigan was his top choice at this early point in the process, leading to the extended visit. Solomon also visited Junior Day at Clemson in early March, despite being a sophomore.

He also got to spend time with a number of south Florida players on the Michigan roster, and posted a Snapchat image with Jabril Peppers.

“I have a healthy relationship with the coaches and they seemed to be impressed with me,” he said. “I went to the practices (during the week) and hung out at the practice facility.”

Solomon does not currently have other visits planned and said he does not expect to attend camps this summer, but expect him to continue to look closely at his options.