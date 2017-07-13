Iowa lands 6-6 tight end Anthony Torres from IMG Academy

Iowa’s coaching staff has made it clear it cannot have too many tight ends.

Anthony Torres is the latest addition to the team’s 2018 list.

The 6-foot-6, 235-pound rising senior from Mishawaka, Ind., announced his commitment Wednesday night following an unofficial visit to Iowa City. Torres intends to join a loaded tight end unit after he spends his senior season at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

“After long and careful thought and consideration with my family, mentors, coaches, and friends,” Torres posted Wednesday night on Twitter, “I am more than excited to announce that I am committed to the University of Iowa!”

Torres is considered a three-star prospect and was an honorable mention all-state player with Penn High School in Indiana’s Class 6A last season. Currently known more for his blocking ability than raw receiving skills, the younger brother of former Notre Dame basketball player Austin Torres held more than a dozen Division I offers, including Central Florida, Cincinnati and Indiana.