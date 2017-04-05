AP boys and girls basketball all-state teams

Two of the finalists for IndyStar Mr. Basketball were named first team Associated Press all-state.

North Central’s Kris Wilkes and Castle’s Jack Nunge, both seniors and finalists for Mr. Basketball, were named first-team all-state. Joining them were Fort Wayne North Side senior Jaylen Butz and standout juniors Romeo Langford of New Albany and Robert Phinisee of McCutcheon.

Two of the remaining four Mr. Basketball finalists were named second-team all-state: Cloverdale’s Cooper Neese and Fort Wayne Snider’s Malik Williams. The remaining second-team selections were Hamilton Southeastern senior Zach Gunn, Ben Davis junior Aaron Henry and Fort Wayne North Side sophomore Keion Brooks.

Named to the third team were Warsaw senior Kyle Mangas, Evansville Bosse junior Mekhi Lairy, Crown Point senior Sasha Stefanovic, Warren Central senior Mack Smith and Tindley junior Eric Hunter.

On the girls’ side, all three of the IndyStar Miss Basketball candidates were named to the Associated Press all-state first team. Homestead senior Karissa McLaughlin, Gary West senior Dana Evans and Greenfield-Central senior Madison Wise are the three Miss Basketball finalists. The remaining two first-teamers are South Bend St. Joseph senior Nicole Konieczny and Heritage Christian junior Katlyn Gilbert.

The girls’ second team is Zionsville senior Rachel McLimore, North Central senior Ajanae’ Thomas, Columbus North senior Maliah Howard-Bass, Fountain Central senior Macee Williams and Martinsville junior Kayana Traylor.

Lawrence North senior Destiny Perkins, Homestead senior Madisen Parker, Princeton senior Brooke James, Hamilton Southeastern senior Bre Lloyd and Carmel junior Amy Dilk were all named to the third team.

Call Star reporter Kyle Neddenriep at (317) 444-6649.

Love high school sports? Then celebrate the athletes! The Indiana Sports Awards on April 27 will honor top athletes throughout the state and feature a performance by Pat McAfee. Find more information about the event and get your tickets now at sportsawards.indystar.com

Indiana 2016-17 All-State Teams



BOYS

FIRST TEAM

Romeo Langford, 6-5, Jr., New Albany

Jack Nunge, 6-10, Sr., Castle

Kris Wilkes, 6-7, Sr., Indianapolis North Central

Robert Phinisee, 6-0, Jr., McCutcheon

Jaylen Butz, 6-10, Sr., Fort Wayne North

SECOND TEAM

Malik Williams, 7-0, Sr., Fort Wayne Snider

Cooper Neese, 6-4, Sr., Cloverdale

Aaron Henry, 6-6, Jr., Ben Davis

Keion Brooks, 6-8, So, Fort Wayne North

Zach Gunn, 6-6, Sr., Hamilton Southeastern

THIRD TEAM

Kyle Mangas, 6-3, Sr., Warsaw

Mekhi Lairy, 5-8, Jr., Evansville Bosse

Sasha Stefanovic, 6-4, Sr., Crown Point

Mack Smith, 6-1, Sr., Warren Central

Eric Hunter, 6-3, Jr., Tindley

HIGH HONORABLE MENTION: Kevin Easley, Lawrence North; Jermaine Couisnard, East Chicago Central; Jalen Adaway, Logansport; Jaylen Minnett, Terre Haute South; Alex Hemenway, Castle; Musa Jallow, Bloomington North; Bryce Bennington, Twin Lakes; Blake Bennington, Twin Lakes; Justin Crab, Twin Lakes; Damezi Anderson, South Bend Riley; Maurice Knight, Frankton; Grant Smith, Connersville; Robin Duncan, Evansville Harrison; Nike Sibandi, Indianapolis Attucks; Teyon Scanlan, Indianapolis Attucks; Josh Dieball, Linton-Stockton; Courvoisier McCauley, Indianapolis Manual; Jalen Paul, Churubusco; Isaac Hibbard, New Albany; Datrion Harper, Ben Davis; Jalen Moore, Cloverdale; Matt Jennings, Logansport; Hunter White, Tindley; Ka Kpedi, Lawrence North; Johnny Bernard, Merrillville; Isaiah Thompson, Zionsville; Sterling Brown, Carmel; Chance Coyle, Bloomington South; Trayce Jackson-Davis, Center Grove; Nick Mantis, Lowell; Tyler Smith, Northeastern; Alex King, Columbus North; Michael Ertel, Mt. Vernon (Fortville); Tyler Watson, Tri-West; Trevor Lakes, Lebanon; Emannual Little, Indianapolis North Central; Mateo Rivera, Indianapolis North Central; Kody Webster, Indianapolis Park Tudor; Haden Deaton , McCutcheon.

HONORABLE MENTION: Craig Young, Fort Wayne Wayne; Colin York, Greencastle; Jack Ferguson, Homestead; David Hanyard, Lafayette Jefferson; Brigham Booe, Northview; Nathan Mills, Perry Meridian; Tanner Yeryar, Shakamak; Grant Pedigo, Franklin Central; Johnathan Cory, Lowell; Gavin Griggs, Shenandoah; Jalen Owens, Terre Haute North; Jon Ross Richardson, Lapel; Mark Albers, Pendleton Heights; Michael Valle, Whiteland; Jack Hansen, Guerin Catholic; Ian Kristensen, Westfield; Richard Robertson, Fort Wayne Northrop; Avery Denhart, Lafayette Central Catholic; Keegan Fetters, Lakewood Park; Peyton Hendershot, Tri-West; Curtis Jones, Andrean; Jerron Tatum, Andrean; Vinny Stone, Argos; Trevor Lengacher, Barr-Reeve; Josh Hall, Bloomington South; Keenan Orr, Clinton Central; Drew Scott, Clinton Prairie; Parker Hazen, Columbia City; Spencer Pettit, Covington; Caleb Hamilton, Eastern Green; Cornell Conner, Elkhart Central; De’Ante Booker, Evansville Harrison; Rilee Epley, Evansville Harrison; Dylan Penn, Evansville Memorial; Isaiah Dunham, Evansville Reitz; Cobie Barnes, Floyd Central; Luke Gohmann, Floyd Central; Anton Berry, Fort Wayne Luers; Juan Quarles, Fort Wayne North; Trejean Didier, Fort Wayne South; Jalan Mull, Fort Wayne Blackhawk; Andrew Welage, Greensburg; Al Ervin, Griffith; Cornell Hampton, Griffith; Jack Davidson, Hamilton Southeastern; Caleb Coleman, Hammond; Benito Munoz, Lafayette Harrison; Jack Mathew, Lafayette Harrison; Murray Becher, Heritage Hills; Brandon Durnell, Homestead; Anthony Barnard, Kokomo; Ben Tharp, Lafayette Central Catholic; Carson Barrett, Lafayette Central Catholic; Eddy Collins, McCutcheon; Cameron Wilbon, Merrillville; Justin Ullom, Monroe Central; Hayden Langkabel, Morristown; Caleb Randolph, North Montgomery; Jacob Sanford, North Posey; Josiah Ricketts, North Posey; Isiah James, Pike; Gabe Elliott, Pike Central; Zach Thompson, River Forest; Jordan Higgins, River Forest; Billie Webster III, Seton Catholic; Cam Chadd, Southmont; De’Avion Washington, Terre Haute South; Bennie Patterson, Tri-County; Trace Ramsey, Valparaiso; Ian Kristensen, Westfield; Brayton Cornelius, White River Valley; Nathan Walpole, Whitko; Jack DeGroot, Winamac; Lance Hopkins, Rockville; Sam Englert, Forest Park; Matt Cornett, South Decatur; Peyton West, Wapahani; Nik Felke, Plymouth; Tyler Snead, Martinsville; Matthew Godfrey, Guerin Catholic.

GIRLS

FIRST TEAM

Karissa McLaughlin, 5-8, Sr., Homestead

Dana Evans, 5-6, Sr., Gary West

Madison Wise, 6-1, Sr., Greenfield-Central

Nicole Konieczny, 5-9, Sr., South Bend St. Joseph

Katlyn Gilbert, 5-10, Jr., Heritage Christian

SECOND TEAM

Rachel McLimore, 5-10, Sr., Zionsville

Kayana Traylor, 5-9, Jr., Martinsville

Ajanae’ Thomas, 5-9, Sr., Indianapolis North Central

Maliah Howard-Bass, 5-9, Sr., Columbus North

Macee Williams, 6-3, Sr., Fountain Central

THIRD TEAM

Amy Dilk, 5-10, Jr., Carmel

Destiny Perkins, 5-6, Sr., Lawrence North

Madisen Parker, 5-8, Sr., Homestead

Brooke James, 5-11, Sr., Princeton

Bre Lloyd, 5-9, Sr., Hamilton Southeastern

HIGH HONORABLE MENTION: Amani Brown, Terre Haute South; Errin Hodges, Evansville Central; Shaila Beeler, Warren Central; Paige Saylor, Indianapolis Roncalli; Alexis Thomas, Evansville Central; Abby Wahl, Heritage Hills; Riley Blackwell, Plainfield; Cassidy Hardin, Center Grove; Anna Newman, Evansville North; Angel Baker, Pike; Anne Secrest, Tippecanoe Valley; Rachel Stewart, Eastern (Pekin); Jessica Nunge, Castle; Kyra Whitaker, Greensburg; Taylor Vauters, Riverton Parke; Nia Clark, Ben Davis; Caroline Newland, Evansville Memorial; Cali Nolot, North Harrison; Madison Layden, Northwestern; Aly Reiff, Whitko; Brenna Maikranz, Wood Memorial; Alah Stallings, Indianapolis North Central; Kendall Bostic, Northwestern; Mackenzie Blazek, Whiteland; Imani Guy, Columbus North; Bree Boles, Lapel; Chyna Anthony, New Albany; Emily Kiser, Noblesville; Kayla Casteel, Plainfield; Leigha Brown, DeKalb; Macy Willoughby, Carroll (Flora); Sydney Freeman, Central Noble; Zion Sanders, Evansville Central; Brooke Montgomery, Lebanon; Kyla Covington, Fort Wayne Snider; Jazmyne Geist, Homestead; Kylie Martin, West Lafayette; Ashlyn Huffman, Columbus North.

HONORABLE MENTION: Grace Hunter, Bellmont; Tayra Breitbach, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard; Reilly Olmstead, Brownsburg; Taylor Drury, Eastern (Pekin); Haja Haywood, Evansville Central; Shania Kelly, Fort Wayne Concordia; Rachel Loobie, Franklin Central; DeShawna Harper, Heritage Christian; Keya Patton, Indianapolis Cathedral; Abby Downard, Indianapolis Ritter; Jasmine Wright, Merrillville; Raegan McMurry, New Palestine; Brooke McKinley, Northridge; Jenessa Hasty, Oak Hill; Michaela White, Pike; Claire Rauck, Providence; Hannah Wolford, Providence; Daly Sullivan, South Bend St. Joseph; Brianna Cumberland, Whitko; Libby Bonner, Lafayette Central Catholic; Audrey Minix, North White; Blaine Kelly, Alexandria Monroe; Kenigia Hamilton, Anderson; Alec Fitts, Indianapolis Arlington; Kami Owens, Austin; Cameron Cardenas, Beech Grove; Katie Giller, Beech Grove; Jorie Allen, Bedford North Lawrence; Madison Tolen, Benton Central; Frankie Kontor, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard; Blake Smith, Carmel; Tomi Taiwo, Carmel; Bayleigh Walker, Cascade; Meleah Leterhman, Central Noble; Samantha Matthews, Charlestown; Alli Stumler, Christian Academy; Tatum Neal, Clinton Prairie; Britney Ballard, Columbus East; Jacki Halderman, Indianapolis Covenant Christian; Mikayla Cleary, Indianapolis Covenant Christian; Rebecca Schrad, Indianapolis Covenant Christian; Addy Simpson, Crawford County; Bailey Gasser, Delphi; Jenasae Bishop, East Chicago Central; Lanie Allen, East Noble; Abby Gressly, Eastbrook; Toni Grace, Fishers; Sylare Starks, Fort Wayne Concordia; Carissa Garcia, Fort Wayne Concordia; Delanie Hill, Franklin; Keyla Hines, Franklin Central; Sydney Tucker, Frankton; Drue Bodey, Garrett; Megan Newby, Garrett; Katie Helgason, Greenfield-Central; Sydney Parrish, Hamilton Southeastern; Sydney Jacobsen, Lafayette Harrison; Taylor Steele, Highland; Kyannah Stull, John Glenn; Raegan Walther, Kankakee; Justene Charlesworth, LaCrosse; Lexi Thompson, Lafayette Central Catholic; Brandi Norton, Lafayette Jefferson; Destynee Hampton, Lafayette Jefferson; Kylie Fehrman, Lake Central; Olivia Collins, Lewis Cass; Savanna Thompson, Lewis Cass; Emma Noal, Marquette Catholic; Sophia Noal, Marquette Catholic; Colleen Leonard, McCutcheon; Kiarra Thompson, Merrillville; Hannah Noveroske, Michigan City; Meghan Urbanski, Mishawaka Marian; Amanda Worland, Mooresville; Cameon Tabor, New Castle; Rikki Harris, Indianapolis North Central; Taylor Ramey, Indianapolis North Central; Olivia Siefert, North Decatur; Lily Hatton, North Harrison; Makinzi Meurer, North Knox; Reeva Hammelman, North Knox; Maci Heimlich, North White; Stacy Peyton, Northview; Sam Hammel, Pendleton Heights; Melody Johnson, Perry Meridian; Sadie Hill, Perry Meridian; Samantha Olinger, Plainfield; Kiara Young, Princeton; Lucy Carrigan, Rising Sun; Audrey Reed, Sheridan; Brittany Welch, Sheridan; Alexis Dellinger, South Adams; Jaelencia Williams, Southport; Hannah Dunn, Tippecanoe Valley; Meredith Brouyette, Tippecanoe Valley; Cassidy Crawford, Tipton; Courtney Raymer, Triton Central; Isabella Ratliff, Triton Central; Taylor Burns, Twin Lakes; Courtney Wise, Union City; Lindsey Syrek, University; Natalie Nickless, University; Abbi Haynes, Vincennes Lincoln; Allison Hein, Vincennes Lincoln; Grace Waggoner, Vincennes Rivet; Jaycee Parrett, Wabash; Cyndi Dodd, Warren Central; Dayton Groninger, Warsaw; Madi Jacobs, West Lafayette; Kaylie Warble, West Noble; Madeline Lawrence, Winchester; Jenna Irelan, Yorktown; Maddy Nolan, Zionsville.

p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 11.0px Calibri}

span.s1 {font-kerning: none}