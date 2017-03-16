Apollo G Holland Woods re-evaluating Portland State after coach fired

Glendale Apollo senior guard Holland Woods will take a step back after Portland State coach Tyler Geving was fired Wednesday.

Woods, 6-foot, who signed with Portland State in November, said he was told by Portland State that he would be allowed to get out of his letter of intent.

Woods had a breakout senior season that might have helped his recruiting stock. He led the Hawks to the 5A Conference state championship game, averaging 27 points, 5.7 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals.

He had 33 points in the overtime loss to Phoenix Sunnyslope in the final.

“It is confusing right now with all that’s happening,” Woods said. “It’s still fresh right now.”

Woods wants to see who they bring in as the next coach and see if that coach feels the same way about him as the past season’s coaching staff did.

Portland State went 15-16 and 7-11 in the Big Sky Conference.

Woods became close with assistant coach Jase Coburn, a former Tempe McClintock High School coach.

“They wanted me more than any school,” Woods said. “I wanted to play for Jase. I know they wanted me bad.

“A new coach coming in, it could be different. It could affect things. They said I’d be able to get my release from the school.”

Woods said recruiting last summer was stressful, but after a remarkable senior season, it could be a good thing to go through it again, especially during a time when players are transferring and coaches are looking to fill holes.

He said he would like to stay in Arizona and mentioned how attractive Grand Canyon University is to him.

GCU in November signed 2017 point guard Damari Milstead of Hayward (Calif.) Moreau Catholic High.

“I had other schools recruiting me (in the summer) but nothing major,” Woods said. “I feel like after this season, probably my best season so far, it could help. … I’d love to stay in Arizona.”

