Apollo's Holland Woods scores 36 points after halftime in 3OT win

Glendale Apollo senior guard Holland Woods had just five points in the first half, as his team fell into a 21-point hole against Phoenix Sunnyslope on Tuesday.

Then, midway through the third quarter, Woods went into a zone.

He was able to get into the lane for points and turned on the jets, scoring 36 of his 41 total points to lead the Hawks to an 85-77 triple overtime 5A Conference victory at Apollo.

“I came out of the locker room at halftime and got a lot of shots up,” Woods said. “I made a few adjustments and started picking my spots and I just found myself in a zone. It’s a great moment to be in. But I wouldn’t have been able to do it without my team.”

An assist by Woods to end the first half was huge. He found fellow guard Dre Marin in the corner for a 3 that trimmed Sunnyslope’s lead to 16.

“It was a big play, because it was the only kind of momentum we had at all the entire quarter,” said coach Jacob Marin, Dre’s father. “In the second half, they started face-guarding Dre. At the time, he had 17 points. But when they did that, we kept him and Holland on the same side of the floor. With the face-guard, it just opened up huge lanes for Holland to get to the basket.

“He was unreal from the middle of the third quarter on.”

Dre Marin only scored three more points the rest of the game.

“The entire team stepped up their defensive intensity and that was what really changed the momentum,” Jacob Marin said.

Woods’ shot at the end of regulation forced overtime. Marin’s shot at the end of the first OT forced another extra four minutes.

Woods, who signed with Portland State, then sent the game into a third OT with a shot.

“Once we got a lead in the third OT, they kind of came unglued,” Jacob Marin said. “They got a T when we were up two and Holland made three of four free throws to extend it to five, and we had possession, as well. At that point we finally had control and held on for the win.”

Apollo (17-3) and Sunnyslope (16-4), both Super 10 teams, will see each other one more time before state. They meet on Jan. 31 at Sunnyslope.

“We expect a war every single time we play Sunnyslope,” Jacob Marin said. “Ray (Portela) and his staff are among the best in the state, and it’s never easy to beat them.”

6A classic

Across town, at Phoenix Desert Vista, Tempe Corona del Sol outscored the Thunder 29-23 in the final quarter and pulled out an 86-83 6A Conference victory as guards Alex Barcello (32 points) and Saben Lee (31) led the way.

Coach Neil MacDonald said he was short-handed with Melek Alexander out ill.

“It was important for those guys to do what they did on both ends and on the boards,” MacDonald said of Barcello (Arizona-bound) and Lee (Vanderbilt). “Lots of contributions from all eight guys who played. Really good team win.

“Tough road win in great environment. Don’t think too many teams will beat them at home.”