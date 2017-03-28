Apple Valley (Minn.) victory shuffles Super 25 Computer boys basketball

The Super 25 Computer rankings for boys basketball got a little bit of a shakeup after undefeated Champlin Park (Minn.) lost in the state 4A championship game.

Champlin Park (32-1) fell from No. 4 to No. 9 with the 60-54 loss to Apple Valley, making room in the top 5.

These are the second-to-last rankings of the season. The final rankings will be next week after DICK’S Nationals.

Nathan Hale (Seattle) remains No. 1, followed by Bishop Montgomery (Torrance, Calif.), which won the CIF State Open Division final on Saturday. Chino Hills (Calif.) remains No. 3.

Mater Dei (Santa Ana) moves up from No. 5 to No. 4, with IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) sliding in at No. 5.

Montverde Academy (Fla.) is up to No. 6 with Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia), Champlin Park and Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.) rounding out the top 10.

Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) starts the second 10, followed by Apple Balley, La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.), Memphis East (Tenn.) and The Patrick School (Hillside, N.J.) to round out the top 15.

Grand Rapids Christian (Mich.) checks in at No. 16, followed by Klein Forest (Houston), Jonesboro (Ark.), Damien (La Verne, Calif.) and Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.). Gonzaga moves from No. 24 to No. 20.

The final five are: Skyline (Dallas), Roosevelt (Corona, Calif.), Greensboro Day (N.C.), Archbishop Wood (Philadelphia) and Evanston (Ill.).