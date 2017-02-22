Appleton East boys beat Appleton West

APPLETON – Appleton East held off Appleton West 70-62 on Tuesday in a Fox Valley Association boys’ basketball game at East.

Kaden Clark scored 30 points to lead the Patriots, while Nathan Brice added 16.

Will Mahoney led the Terrors with 20 points, with Blake Pahlow adding 14.

The Patriots made their first 18 free throw attempts in the game and finished at 84 percent (21-for-25) to hold off the Terrors.

“We got up 12 at one point with maybe three minutes to play. They made a little run and cut it to five at one point, but we just kind of held on,” East coach John Mielke said. “Kaden Clark played a great game for us.

“It was just a solid team win on Senior Night. I think we played with some energy tonight and beat a good team.”

Appleton West… …24 38 — 62 Appleton East… …26 44 — 70

Appleton West: Jack Mahoney 4, Singh 6, Bell 1, Will Mahoney 20, Pahlow 14, Hartjes 7, Reader 8, Pitz 2. Totals 20 14-16 62. Three-pointers: Singh 2, W. Mahoney 2, Pahlow 3, Hartjes. Fouls: 20.

Appleton East: Brice 16, Nowak 1, Polfuss 6, Kotarek 6, Flores 8, Clark 30, Jed Leisner 3. Totals 23 21-25 70. Three-pointers: Clark 3. Fouls: 17.