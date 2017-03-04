Basketball Appleton East vs Neenah High School boys basketball By USA TODAY Sports March 3, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Neenah High SchoolÕs Logan Morrow and Neenah High SchoolÕs Joe Jung celebrate after scoring point against Appleton East High School during their regional game Friday, March 3, 2017, in Neenah, Wis. Danny Damiani/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Neenah High SchoolÕs Jordan Mascal goes for a shot against Appleton East High School during their regional game Friday, March 3, 2017, in Neenah, Wis. Danny Damiani/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Appleton East High SchoolÕs Lucas Kotarek tries to get a shot past Neenah High SchoolÕs Jordan Mascal during their regional game Friday, March 3, 2017, in Neenah, Wis. Danny Damiani/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Appleton East High SchoolÕs Mitchell Nowak celebrates after making a shot against Neenah High School during their regional game Friday, March 3, 2017, in Neenah, Wis. Danny Damiani/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Neenah High SchoolÕs Joe Jung goes for a layup during their regional game against Appleton East High School Friday, March 3, 2017, in Neenah, Wis. Danny Damiani/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Neenah High SchoolÕs Josh Mericle tries to push past Appleton East High SchoolÕs Mitchell Nowak during their regional game Friday, March 3, 2017, in Neenah, Wis. Danny Damiani/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Neenah High SchoolÕs Matthew Pavletich goes for a layup during their regional game against Appleton East High School Friday, March 3, 2017, in Neenah, Wis. Danny Damiani/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Raul Chavira, an Appleton East High School fan, cheers during time out as they play Neenah High School Friday, March 3, 2017, in Neenah, Wis. Danny Damiani/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Appleton East High SchoolÕs Nathan Brice celebrates during their regional game against Neenah High School Friday, March 3, 2017, in Neenah, Wis. Danny Damiani/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Neenah High SchoolÕs Joe Jung goes for a layup during their regional game against Appleton East High School Friday, March 3, 2017, in Neenah, Wis. Danny Damiani/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Appleton East High School's head coach John Mielke signals to his team during their regional game against Neenah High School Friday, March 3, 2017, in Neenah, Wis. Danny Damiani/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Neenah High SchoolÕs Josh Mericle shoots a three-point shot that would send them into overtime against Appleton East High School during their regional game Friday, March 3, 2017, in Neenah, Wis. Danny Damiani/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Neenah High SchoolÕs Josh Mericle makes his way down the court during their regional game against Appleton East High School Friday, March 3, 2017, in Neenah, Wis. Danny Damiani/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Neenah High SchoolÕs Jordan Mascal tries to block a shot from Appleton East High SchoolÕs Kaden Clark during their regional game Friday, March 3, 2017, in Neenah, Wis. Danny Damiani/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Neenah High SchoolÕs Joe Jung steals the ball from Appleton East High SchoolÕs Nathan Brice after Brice lost control of the ball during their regional game Friday, March 3, 2017, in Neenah, Wis. Danny Damiani/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin basketball, PostCrescent, Appleton East High School (Appleton WI), Basketball, Neenah High School (Neenah WI), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News News Neenah boys beat Appleton West in overtime ALL-USA American Family Insurance ALL-USA Fox Valley prep awards Gallery Hilbert Wolves win Big East tourney title