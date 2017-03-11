Appleton North advances to D1 title game

ASHWAUBENON – Appleton North put on a second-half show to defeat Milwaukee King 75-52 in a WIAA Division 1 state girls basketball semifinal Friday at the Resch Center.

The matchup of undefeated teams lived up to its billing for the first half, with the Lightning leading 32-31 at the break.

But then North (27-0) opened its largest lead of the game at 42-35 early in the second half, frustrating King with an uptempo offense and furious ball movement. The Generals (25-1) managed only 7 points in the final 10:45 while the Lightning rolled up a double-digit lead.

Sydney Levy scored 19 points to lead a balanced North offense, which featured five players in double figures.

King’s 6-4 center Sydnee Roby scored 17 points and pulled down 12 rebounds.

DIVISION 2

Beaver Dam 62, Monroe 47

Beaver Dam used a 9-2 run to build a 10-point lead at the break on its way to the win in a Division 2 semifinal.

The Golden Beavers’ Cassidy Trotter scored 11 points over the first 12 minutes and finished with a game-high 23.

The Cheesemakers (21-4) struggled from 3-point range, missing all 7 first-half attempts and finishing 1 of 13 from long distance. Sydney Hilliard was their scoring leader with 16.

Beaver Dam came into the tournament undefeated, its closest margin of victory this season being 13 points. The Golden Beavers (27-0) will face Cudahy in the Division 2 final on Saturday.

Cudahy 46, Hortonville 36

A 10-1 run to end the first half propelled Cudahy on to the D2 title game.

The Polar Bears (20-6) sprinted to 10-2 lead to start the game, but the Packers erased the deficit with 7 straight points as part of the 10-1 run. Hannah Kulas capped the flurry with a 3-pointer at the buzzer for a 24-18 lead into break.

Guard Shay Frederick paced Hortonville’s scoring with 12 points, with center Morgan Allen adding 10.

Cudahy (20-7) advances to the Division 2 championship against Beaver Dam.

DIVISION 5

Loyal 44, Bangor 24

Loyal couldn’t be slowed. Bangor couldn’t do much of anything.

That’s how the second half started, as the Greyhounds embarked on a 22-0 run to open the frame, running away for a Division 5 state semifinal.

Bangor (24-4) actually led 18-16 at halftime. But Loyal (24-4) hit its shots and the Cardinals hit nothing.

Counting a slow patch to end the first half, Bangor actually went more than 18 minutes – an entire half’s worth – without scoring.

Seniors Karsyn Rueth and Morgan Reinwand each scored 11 points to pace a balaned Loyal effort. Sophomore Hailey Rueth – Karsyn’s cousin – and freshman Remi Geiger added eight points apiece.

UW-Milwaukee recruit Emma Wittmershau, a 6-2 junior, scored eight points on just 3-of-15 shooting, but she wasn’t the only Cardinals player to struggle on offense. The team shot 9-of-53 overall (17 percent).

Milw. Acad. of Science 51, Clayton 47

Shemera Williams scored 31 points, and the Milwaukee Academy of Science handed Clayton its first loss of the season.

Williams, a sophomore who leads the state in scoring at 31.1 points per game, shot 10-of-26 from the field, but when the game was on the line she delivered for the Novas (23-4), scoring her team’s final 18 points, including hitting seven of her final eight free-throw attempts to hold off the Bears (27-1).

Williams also had eight rebounds, two assists and five blocks, all team highs. Junior guard Tamarra Pugh-Torres added nine points on 3-of-4 shooting for MAS, which used a 16-2 run to take a 42-28 lead with 8:12 remaining.

The game was tied 18-18 at halftime. After MAS went on its run, Clayton used a 10-2 to get back in it, and cut its deficit to four in the final minute but could get no closer.

Sophomore Alison Leslie had 20 points and 12 rebounds to pace Clayton, while sophomore Kailey Ketz added 14 points and four steals.