Appleton North cruises past Hortonville

HORTONVILLE – Paige Schabo scored 23 points and had 11 rebounds and Kari Brekke added 20 points to lead the Appleton North girls’ basketball team to a convincing 72-55 victory over Hortonville on Saturday in a Fox Valley Association battle.

Schabo and Brekke led a strong performance by the North backcourt as a whole as they helped shut down a strong Hortonville offense.

The win improved North to 10-0 on the season and 7-0 in the FVA in a battle of conference unbeatens. North is ranked No. 2 in the latest wissports.net poll.

Shay Frederick led Hortonville (7-2, 6-1) with 23 points. The Polar Bears entered the game ranked No. 5 in Division 2.

Fond du Lac 66, Appleton West 49

At Fond du Lac, Jenna Hoffman scored 14 points to lead the Terrors, who were outscored 37-19 in the second half in the Fox Valley Association loss.

Julia Smith added 11 points and Sydney Cocking had 10 for the Terrors.

Ally Gietzel scored a game-high 21 points and Fond du Lac used a 21-5 run at the start of the second half to take control.

“In the first half, (Appleton West) had a lot of offensive rebounds and points in the paint,” Fond du Lac coach Jeff Bell said. “We thought if we cleaned that up and got rid of the easy drives, we’d be in good shape. They bought into that. They worked hard. Appleton West had the size advantage, but we did the little things we were supposed to. Transition points were also huge. We’d get the ball and go.”

Appleton West… …30 19 — 49 Fond du Lac… …29 37 — 66

Appleton West: Vantassel 2, Cocking 10, Zuleger 7, Smith 11, Fortune 2, Pritzl 3, Hoffman 14. Totals 14 21-29 49. Three-pointers: None. Fouls: 19.

Fond du Lac: Gietzel 21, Wendt 7, Wendels 10, Paulson 3, Tracy 2, Loewe 6, Dille 17. Totals 22 18-23 66. Three-pointers: Wendt 2, Gietzel, Wendels. Fouls: 19.

Edgewood 80, Xavier 43

At Madison, Bekah Vande Hey scored 10 points to lead the Hawks, who trailed 41-18 at halftime in the nonconference game.

Katie Meriggioli led Edgewood with 20 points.

Xavier… …18 25 — 43 Edgewood… …41 39 — 80

Xavier: Freimuth 5, Vande Hey 10, Schmitt 3, Zubella 4, Sowin 2, Ceranski 5, Parks 3, S. Dombrowski 6, Weycker 5. Totals 13 14-24 43. Three-pointers: Vande Hey, Schmitt, Parks. Fouls: 23.

Edgewood: Frazier 5, Hamdan 2, Meriggioli 20, Foti 2, DeMorett 4, Moschkau 18, Iglar 4, Roehrig 3, Moore 4, Link 13, Hanson 4, Showers 1. Totals 28 19-28 80. Three-pointers: Meriggiloi 2, Moschkau 2, Link. Fouls: 23.

BOYS

Marinette 73, Waupaca 57

At Waupaca, Noah Bartel led four Comets in double figures with 11 points in the North Eastern Conference loss.

Waupaca trailed 41-26 at halftime as Matt Wagner scored 19 of is 26 points in the first half for Marinette.

Marinette… …41 32 — 73 Waupaca… …26 31 — 57

Marinette: Miller 12, Fayta 1, Wagner 26, Wendt 4, Nelson 21, Poetzl 9. Totals 23 17-31 73. Three-pointers: Wagner 6, Nelson 3, Wendt. Fouls: 14.

Waupaca: Gardner 2, Johnson 3, Dayton 10, Wanty 10, Vaughn 10, Bartel 11, Bunge 6, Kennedy 2, Orr 3. Totals 22 6-11 57. Three-pointers: Wanty 3, Vaughn 2, Dayton 2. Fouls: 24.

Hilbert 66, Brillion 42

At Hilbert, Tristan Konen scored 12 of his 18 points in the first half to lead the Wolves over the Lions in a nonconference game.

Brillion… …17 25 — 42 Hilbert… …25 41 — 66

Brillion: Schlender 7, D. Suess 2, Bonick 2, Jandrey 7, Schwartz 3, Brouillard 2, Schwartz 2, Hanson 4, T. Suess 13. Totals 16 9-15 42. Three-pointer: Schlender. Fouls: 12.

Hilbert: Kody Krueger 11, Konen 18, Kuhn 6, Karson Krueger 2, Gruett 6, Propson 4, Kyle Krueger 8, Simon 2, Halbach 9. Totals 29 2-4 66. Three-pointers: Kody Krueger, Konen 3, Gruett, Halbach. Fouls: 14.