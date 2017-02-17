Appleton North finishes perfect regular season

OSHKOSH – The top-ranked Appleton North girls’ basketball team finished an unbeaten regular season Thursday with a 61-29 victory over Oshkosh North in a Fox Valley Association game.

The Lightning outscored the Spartans 29-11 in the second half to cruise to the win and finish the regular season 18-0 in the FVA and 22-0 overall.

“Tonight was a good team win,” Appleton North coach Joe Russom said. “Our kids made the adjustments they needed at half and played with greater urgency. We will enjoy this for the weekend and get after it Monday. Now it’s time for us to take the next step together.”

Sydney Levy led Appleton North with 19 points.

Sammy Buerger paced Oshkosh North with 11 points.

Appleton North … …32 29 — 61 Oshkosh North … …18 11 — 29

Appleton North: Brekke 8, Sieg 7, Squier 2, Laux 8, Pohlman 4, Klitzke 8, Levy 19, Schabo 5. Totals 22 11-19 61. Three-pointers: Brekke, Laux 2, Levy 2, Schabo. Fouls: 7.

Oshkosh North: Buerger 11, Griffin 3, Westemeier 4, Anthes 3, Turner 6, Gauthier 2. Totals 11 3-5 29. Three-pointers: Buerger, Griffin, Anthes, Turner. Fouls: 15.

Hortonville 66, Kimberly 58

At Kimberly, Shay Frederick was 10-for-12 at the free throw line, made two big 3-pointers in the second half and scored 19 points to lead the Polar Bears past the Papermakers.

“She’s a ballplayer,” Kimberly coach Troy Cullen said. “You make one mistake and she’s nailing a 3. She had two 3s that were huge and then she makes all her free throws.”

Olivia Griesbach added 13 points for Hortonville.

Morgan Torzala had 19 points and Alina Hampton 15 for Kimberly.

Hortonville … …28 38 — 66 Kimberly … …23 35 — 58

Hortonville: Bogan 8, Pahl 2, Frederick 19, Griesbach 13, Walter 2, Martin 4, Van Beek 6, Sabourin 4, Allen 8. Totals 22 15-25 66. Three-pointers: Frederick 3, Griesbach 3, Van Beek. Fouls: 16.

Kimberly: Hampton 15, Smith 10, Evers 4, Torzala 19, B. Sikora 3, Kroner 7. Totals 20 15-18 58. Three-pointers: Torzala, B. Sikora, Kroner. Fouls: 23.

Appleton West 56, Neenah 47

At Neenah, Zoey Zuleger scored 21 points and Jenna Hoffman added 13 for the Terrors in their victory.

Neenah was within 31-30 early in the second half before Appleton West pulled away.

“Zuleger, we lost her a few times and she’s going to make you pay every time you lose her,” Neenah coach Andy Braunel said.

Katie Sukanen led Neenah with 20 points and Abby Rudolph added 12.

Appleton West … …26 30 — 56 Neenah … …18 29 — 47

Appleton West: Zuleger 21, Hoffman 13, Cocking 7, Lietzke 6, Fortune 4, Smith 3, Knauer 2. Totals 19 14-20 56. Three-pointers: Zuleger 3, Fortune. Fouls: 10.

Neenah: Sukanen 20, Rudolph 12, Argall 6, Dietzen 5, Ebel 2, Matulle 2. Totals 17 8-9 47. Three-pointers: Rudolph 4, Dietzen. Fouls: 12.

Oshkosh West 45, Kaukauna 27

At Kaukauna, the Wildcats outscored the Ghosts 26-14 in the second half to roll to the win.

Maddie Fuller led Oshkosh West with 10 points.

Keira Nennig paced the Ghosts with six points. Kaukauna was 4-of-26 from the field in the first half.

Oshkosh West … …19 26 — 45 Kaukauna … …13 14 — 27

Oshkosh West: Rochon-Baker 6, Haasl 3, Fuller 10, Hammonds 9, Davis 7, Kaminski 9, Weber 1. Totals 14 16-29 45. Three-pointer: Haasl. Fouls: 10.

Kaukauna: Nennig 6, Isselmann 4, Albrecht 3, Evers 2, Verhasselt 3, Mand 2, Engmann 5, Djupstrom 2. Totals 10 5-8 27. Three-pointers: Isselmann, Verhasselt. Fouls: 19.

Fond du Lac 65, Appleton East 41

At Appleton, Ally Gietzel and Megan Dille each scored 12 points to lead the Cardinals over the Patriots.

“They came with a good game plan,” Appleton East coach Joe La Chapell said. “They made shots, outhustled us and played good defense.”

Tricia Dailey paced Appleton East with seven points.

Fond du Lac … …29 36 — 65 Appleton East … …17 24 — 41

Fond du Lac: Wonser 2, Gietzel 12, Wendt 6, Wendels 9, Tracy 7, Loewe 10, Smit 7, Dille 12. Totals 24 12-21 65. Three-pointers: Wendt 2, Wendels, Loewe 2. Fouls: 12.

Appleton East: Schneider 4, Al-Ibrahim 6, Peterson 5, Dailey 7, Andrew 2, West 6, King 2, Neubauer 2, Kasten 3, Michlig 2, Roskom 2. Totals 17 3-7 41. Three-pointers: Al-Ibrahim, Peterson, Dailey, Kasten. Fouls: 20.

Bay Conference

Xavier 86, Green Bay West 68

At Green Bay, the Hawks outscored the Wildcats 42-26 in the first half to secure the win.

Rebekah Vande Hey led Xavier with 28 points, while Karly Weycker added 24.

Jazzlynn Koeller paced Green Bay West with 34 points.

Xavier … …42 44 — 86 Green Bay West … …26 42 — 68

Xavier: Freimuth 2, Vande Hey 28, Schmitt 6, Vosters 2, Sowin 3, Ceranski 3, Seidler 2, C. Dombrowski 5, S. Dombrowski 11, Weycker 24. Totals 33 15-22 86. Three-pointers: Vande Hey 4, S. Dombrowski. Fouls: 18.

Green Bay West: Koeller 34, King 25, VerHaagh 7, Resulta 2. Totals 21 14-22 68. Three-pointers: Koeller 5, King 6, VerHaagh. Fouls: 20.

Seymour 54, Menasha 34

At Menasha, the Thunder went on a 17-6 run after being tied at 11-11 in the first half to secure the win over the Bluejays.

Jenna Krause led Seymour with 17 points, including two 3-pointers.

Alexa Yost paced Menasha with 14 points.

Seymour … …28 26 — 54 Menasha … …17 17 — 34

Seymour: Oskey 11, Riehl 3, Bluma 1, Seitz 1, VandenLangenberg 10, Krause 17, Heinke 11. Totals 19 12-26 54. Three-pointers: Oskey, Krause 2, Heinke. Fouls: 14.

Menasha: Roen 7, Roesler 4, Yost 14, Bates 7, Hoekstra 2. Totals 11 9-10 34. Three-pointers: Roen, Yost, Bates. Fouls: 23.

New London 55, Shawano 42

At New London, Leah Porath scored 21 points, while Kate Christian added 18 to lead the Bulldogs over the Hawks.

“We were able to get them some easy looks in transition,” New London coach Troy Krause said. “They hit a lot of shots tonight.”

After being ahead by six points at halftime, New London outscored Shawano 35-28 in the second half.

“Defensively in the second half we did a few things to get us going and we played off of that,” Krause said.

Kayla Ward paced Shawano with 11 points.

Shawano … …14 28 — 42 New London … …20 35 — 55

Shawano: Klemens 6, Williams 3, Buschman 4, DePerry 3, Ward 11, Hansen 4, Wynos 3, Young 2, Gueths 4, Habeck 2. Totals 12 15-19 42. Three-pointers: DePerry, Ward, Wynos. Fouls: 11.

New London: Christian 18, Halvorson 6, Madsen 2, Rohan 1, Ruckdashel 1, Pfefferle 2, Porath 21, Konkol 4. Totals 21 6-10 55. Three-pointers: Christian 5, Porath 2. Fouls: 15.

Eastern Wisconsin

Sheboygan Falls 67, Chilton 64

At Chilton, Jenna Moehn had 15 points and Lauren Mortimer 14 for the Tigers in the loss.

Myja Durn scored 32 points for Sheboygan Falls.

Sheboygan Falls … …25 42 — 67 Chilton … …27 37 — 64

Sheboygan Falls: Brading 2, Sommerfeld 19, Zeier 4, Durn 32, Girdaukas 2, Verhulst 8. Totals 21 22-32 67. Three-pointers: Zeier, Durn, Verhulst.

Chilton: Reseburg 2, Beil 5, Brickl 3, M. Schmitz 2, Mortimer 14, A. Schmitz 9, Moehn 15, Stiefvater 10, Prust 2. Totals 23 13-20 64. Three-pointers: Mortimer 2, Beil, A. Schmitz, Moehn.

Brillion 71, New Holstein 35

At Brillion, Katharina Keller scored 18 points and Ariel Heraly had 17 for the Lions.

Sara Braun added 11 points for Brillion, which led 39-16 at halftime.

New Holstein … …16 19 — 35 Brillion … …39 32 — 71

New Holstein: Hansen 5, Guelig 2, Doherty 6, Schmitz 9, Ordrejka 11, Steffes 2. Totals 12 6-11 35. Three-pointers: Hansen, Doherty, Schmitz, Ordrejka 2.

Brillion: Heraly 17, B. Popp 5, Beyer 2, K. Popp 4, Galoff 2, Braun 11, Keller 18, Hussey 4, Cohen 8. Totals 31 1-1 71. Three-pointers: Heraly 3, Keller 3, B. Popp, Braun. Fouls: 8.

CWC-8

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 58, Weyauwega-Fremont 32

At Weyauwega, Kiley Akey made three 3-pointers and scored 19 points for Weyauwega-Fremont in the loss.

Carrissa Konkol led the Chargers with 19 points.

Witt.-Birnamwood … …28 30 — 58 Wey.-Fremont … …16 16 — 32

Wittenberg-Birnamwood: Verkuilen 6, P. Norrbom 4, Clark 2, Balliett 2, Kasprak 4, E. Norrbom 9, Dombeck 2, Nier 10, Konkol 19. Totals 23 11-17 58. Three-pointer: Verkuilen. Fouls: 11.

Weyauwega-Fremont: Schneider 2, Folk 7, Akey 19, Krause 2, Bleck 2. Totals 10 8-9 32. Three-pointers: Akey 3, Folk. Fouls: 17.

East Central

Waupun 53, Winneconne 39

At Winneconne, Sadie Kosciuk had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Abby Gilman added 10 points for the Wolves in the loss.

Sydney Flier led Waupun with 13 points.

Waupun … …26 27 — 53 Winneconne … …23 16 — 39

Waupun: Gaubatz 1, McGinnis 4, Hopp 12, Yedinak 4, Harder 11, Flier 13, Stelsel 8. Totals 19 15-26 53. Three-pointers: None. Fouls: 22.

Winneconne: Zima 1, Gilman 10, Brooks 4, Ellis 7, Becker 2, Kosciuk 15. Totals 11 15-26 39. Three-pointers: Gilman 2. Fouls: 20.